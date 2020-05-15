The vast majority of countries have imposed 14-day quarantines on foreigners or nationals arriving in their territories in order to stop the coronavirus, and some nations have even closed their borders completely. By continents, these are the measures adopted

EUROPE

ITALIA: It imposes quarantine Mandatory and requires a “declaration accrediting the reasons for the trip upon arrival” (these must be situations of need, health reasons, and lately also visits to family members), with a “mandatory period of health surveillance and the isolation of 14 days”.

UNITED KINGDOM: Next imposition of a quarantine 14-day mandatory for those arriving by air to the UK. Travelers from the Channel Islands, Ireland, the Isle of Man and France, as well as essential workers and truck drivers transporting goods, would be exempt. Any border measure will be negotiated bilaterally.

SPAIN: Since May 15 and effective during the state of alarm, quarantine Fourteen days to all those who come from abroad, at home or in other accommodation, from where they can only leave with a mask to buy food, medicine or basic necessities or go to health centers. The air and sea borders are partially open, with exceptions, from May 15 to 24.

FRANCE: France does not impose quarantine, but it will do it for 14 days to those who enter from Spain, in reciprocity by the measure adopted by the Spanish Government with all travelers arriving from abroad.

GERMANY: Decision on quarantine obligatory on the part of each one of the sixteen federated states, although the norms are practically identical and fruit of the consensus with the central Government. In the city-state of Berlin, anyone arriving from abroad must immediately go to their home or suitable accommodation and save fourteen days quarantine, without the possibility of contact with non-cohabitants, except for health professionals.

POLAND: Quarantine 14-day mandatory home address communicating an address for both Poles and foreigners who enter the country, except those who live in areas near the border and cross it daily to work or study, in one way or another, as well as truckers, Polish or international airlines, sailors, fishermen, diplomats and soldiers countries of NATO.

IRELAND: Fourteen days compulsory self-isolation, also national. It does not affect entries through the British province of Northern Ireland or “essential supply chain workers”, such as pilots, truckers or ship crews, or people on stopover to another country.

BELGIUM: Self-confinement at home for 14 days for those who return from abroad (and whoever goes to pick them up upon arrival), without being able to go to work in person for two weeks and doing so if possible online. All “non-essential” international travel is prohibited.

RUSSIA: Borders closed to foreigners and only organizes repatriation flights for its nationals. Several regions have imposed mandatory quarantines for visitors from other worse-off Russian areas, especially those from Moscow.

PORTUGAL: No decision on quarantine 14 days mandatory for people arriving from abroad, including emigrants residing abroad. The island regions of Azores and Madeira do impose a quarantine 14 days mandatory in hotel units.

NORDICS: All the countries The Nordic countries, except Sweden, establish quarantines of different lengths for travelers arriving from abroad, both national and foreign, who can only enter those countries if they have a residence permit or some justified reason.

HOLLAND: Urgent recommendation of a quarantine two weeks at home and avoiding contact with others at home to those who return from risk areas. These passengers are required to complete a health form before taking the flight and, if they answer yes to any questions, they will not be able to travel to Countries Low.

GREECE: Recommendation quarantine Voluntary to foreigners and Greeks who come from abroad. Non-EU citizens are prohibited from entering Greece, unless they are married to a European citizen or in cases of work or family emergencies. The land, sea and commercial air borders with Spain, Italy, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and, with some exceptions, with Germany, remain officially closed until this Friday.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Confinement of any foreigner or Czech who returns, visits or comes to work in the Czech Republic for a period of more than two weeks until the end of the state of emergency, except if they present a certificate with a negative diagnosis of the COVID-19. The issuance of an entry visa for citizens of countries who need it.

ROMANIA: 14-day self-isolation for all travelers arriving in the country, where the borders remain closed with few exceptions. Who have been in countries considered high risk must pass the quarantine under State supervision in a center enabled for it.

AUSTRIA: Two weeks isolation, except for those who leave and re-enter Austria for work reasons and in the case of visiting relatives or seeing a doctor. With Italy, the borders are completely closed. This Friday the border with Germany opens, where only random controls will be carried out, and also with Switzerland.

HUNGARY: Unrestricted entry for Hungarians and Czech, Polish, South Korean, German, Austrian and Slovak citizens who allege work and business reasons. Day laborers must spend two weeks before quarantine and the employer company to give them accommodation, food and transportation.

BULGARIA: Quarantine fourteen days compulsory. Border closures to foreign citizens, with the exception of day laborers, diplomats, medical and scientific personnel, truck drivers, and aircraft and ship crews.

CROATIA: Tickets without restrictions if it is done for specific economic or commercial reasons, which includes tourists. The others have to fulfill a quarantine between seven and fourteen days.

SLOVENIA: Quarantine mandatory seven days at the place of residence with the necessary medical examinations for those entering Slovenia. Truckers have a special regime.

TURKEY: Closed borders. The measures that will be applied to visitors arriving from abroad have not been defined. The thousands of Turkish citizens who have returned from abroad had to undergo mandatory quarantines for 14 days in university residences.

SWITZERLAND: Borders closed to the majority of foreigners, except those from neighboring Liechtenstein, as well as in certain cases of urgency. The borders with France, Germany and Austria (through which those with work permits on Swiss territory continue to pass) will be reopened on June 15.

AMERICA

USA: Entry is prohibited to foreigners who have visited China, Iran, United Kingdom, Ireland and the countries of the European Schengen Free Movement Area (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Countries Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City). Americans and legal permanent residents and their families who have been in those places in the last 14 days can enter certain airports and must stay in case and monitor their health.

MEXICO: Without severe restrictions on entering the country, although with fewer airline flights to and from Mexico. At the Mexico City airport, travelers take their temperature and are required to fill out a form about their health. In certain cases, measures of forty can be imposed. Those who travel for work must carry a certificate from their company.

BRAZIL: The entry of foreigners of any nationality through international flights is prohibited. All land borders closed with countries South American neighbors. The entry restriction does not apply to immigrants with permanent residence, professionals working for international organizations, foreign officials duly accredited to the Brazilian Government, and spouses, partners, parents or children of Brazilian citizens.

CHILE: Closure of air, sea and land borders, so that only Chileans and resident foreigners can enter Chile and have to undergo a quarantine mandatory 14 days at home or in hotels. The Government is not responsible for any expenses.

PUERTO RICO: Arrivals only at the San Juan Airport, where travelers undergo a brief medical examination and temperature measurement. In case of fever, they are forced to stay in quarantine.

ARGENTINA: Total closure of borders and prohibited domestic or international commercial flights from Argentina until September 1. Only special flights are allowed for the repatriation of citizens, who must comply with a quarantine 14-day mandatory, with government facilities if coming from the United States or Europe, areas considered of higher risk, while if they come from other countries they will be able to fulfill it in their houses.

PARAGUAY: The arrival of foreigners is prohibited, only Paraguayans can do it from other countries, that thirteen days must pass quarantine in shelters set up by the Government or in hotels set up for that purpose and which are paid for by the people themselves.

PERU: The entry of foreigners and non-residents is prohibited and all borders are closed. Returning Peruvians are confined for 14 days in hotels or in the Villa Panamericana complex, where the athletes stayed at the Lima 2019 Games.

ASIA

CHINA: The entry of foreigners is prohibited, although Chinese citizens who are forced to quarantine 14 days in a hotel designated by the authorities and at expenses paid by the interested parties. Hong Kong residents also have to comply with a quarantine two weeks.

JAPAN: Entry is prohibited to those who in the fourteen days before their arrival in Japan have been on a blacklist of 102 nations, even if they are residents. This currently affects all countries of Europe, ten Asian nations, Australia and New Zealand, in America to eighteen (including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile and Brazil), to almost all of the Middle East and several countries Africans.

SOUTH KOREA: With no border closure except for those from the Chinese province of Hubei (apparent origin of the coronavirus). It is mandatory to test the state of health when entering and saving 14 days of quarantine mandatory.

NORTH KOREA: Total closure of the borders, the country closed its borders on January 22 after the Chinese authorities announced the closure of the city of Wuhan.

AFRICA

KENYA: Closure of airspace. Returnees have to keep 14 days of quarantine in hotels or in the facilities that the Government has assigned for it.

SOUTH AFRICA: Closure of airspace and borders. It only allows the entry of its citizens through organized repatriations. Once inside, they are transferred to the facilities of quarantine enabled.