The companies belong to the food and beverage sectors, as well as stationery, pawn shops and pharmacies, among others; They could be fined up to 434,400 pesos.

Sixteen national and international commercial chains are the ones that register the most complaints by workers violate your labor rights during the health emergency by the Covid-19 in Mexico.

Soledad Aragón Martínez, Secretary of Labor and Employment Promotion of the Government of Mexico City, warned that the companies will be reviewed and it will be determined whether fines ranging from 21 thousand pesos to 434 thousand pesos will be applied.

The commercial chains of food and office supplies that register the most complaints for non-compliance with the declaration of the health contingency are: Neighborhood Brewery, Office Depot, Toks, El Portón and Starbucks.

“They are the ones that have received the most complaints from these companies, and that is why the inspection has already been sent to them and they are going to proceed administratively with them,” said the official.

Other companies accused by the workers are: Corporate Alsea, Farmacias San Pablo, Bisquets Obregón, Parisina, Monte de Piedad, Sumesa, Soriana, Palacio de Hierro, Taco Naco, Grupo Posada and Estrella Roja del Sur.

“They have also received complaints from workers and that we will also be monitoring and issuing the corresponding inspection … These are the ones that present the highest number of complaints in the Labor Office and therefore we will also proceed to inspect them,” he warned.

If it is established that the labor rights of the workers have been violated, the businesses could be entitled to administrative sanctions that implies the application of fines that could range from 21 thousand 720 pesos to 434 thousand 440 pesos for each infraction.

“A company can have several infractions in the same inspection, such as lower wages, not pay, have dropped them from the IMSS, change their hours, make them work overtime ”, he detailed.

The official mentioned that they will coordinate with the Mexican Institute of Social Security, the Tax Administration System and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

He called workers to file complaints if there is a reduction in wages, no payment of wages, change of hours or overtime work.

Telephone numbers to make complaints: 5546-080294, 5546-068330, 5546-059232, 5546-068313, 5546-122694 and 5546-068371.