These are the companies that will star in the IPOs of May on Wall Street

During the month of May of this year they are 16 companies that will debut on the stock market from New York. 10 of them have already done it on Thursday 6th, while the rest will do so in the coming weeks.

These are the companies that are already trading on Wall Street since May 6:

ANEBULO PHARMACEUTICALS (ANEB)

It is a biotechnology company in the clinical phase that develops innovative solutions for help people suffering from addiction, mainly by cannabinoids. Already found trading on the Nasdaq, with a value of 24,000 million dollars and whose shares ranged between 6 and 8 dollars.

FIVE STAR BANCORP (FSBC)

It is a bank that, as defined, serves customers through specialized banking solutions to entrepreneurs, business owners and community leaders in Northern California. It is listed on the Nasdaq and had a value of $ 105.3 billion, while its shares ranged between $ 18 and $ 20.

IPOWER (IPW)

Company specialized in web hosting, providing a complete set of online services for small and medium-sized businesses around the world. Likewise, it is listed on the Nasdaq and went public with a value of 55,000 million and its shares ranged between 9 and 11 dollars.

HONEST COMPANY (HNST)

Founded by actress Jessica Alba, it sells beauty and baby products. It is listed on the Nasdaq and had a value of $ 438.7 billion, as well as a share price of between $ 14 and $ 17.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP (BWMN)

It is a consulting company that offers a wide range of solutions for real estate, energy, infrastructure and environmental management to public and private clients. Like its peers, it is listed on the Nasdaq, it had a value of $ 43.1 billion and its shares ranged between $ 12 and $ 14.

VISIONCHINA MEDIA (VISN)

It is a company that operates a out-of-home digital mobile advertising network in China. It is listed on the Nasdaq with $ 148.5 billion in value and its shares ranging between $ 20 and $ 22.

ONION GLOBAL (OG)

Operates a platform cross-border e-commerce for lifestyle brands in China. It was worth $ 115.6 billion and its stock prices ranged from $ 7.25 to $ 9.25.

TALARIS THERAPEUTICS (TALS)

Company that aims to help kidney transplant recipients and patients with severe autoimmune diseases to lead a healthy life without chronic immunosuppression. Its IPO was worth $ 158.9 billion, its shares ranged from $ 16 to $ 18, and it is listed on the Nasdaq.

VALNEVA (VALN)

It is a French company that develops and markets vaccines for infectious diseases. It is listed, like the others, on the Nasdaq, with a value of $ 100 billion and the starting price for its shares was $ 28.24.

WATERDROP (WDH)

The last of the companies that has already jumped onto the New York market is a technological platform dedicated to insurance and health services with a positive social impact. He made his debut with a value of 360,000 million dollars and the starting price of his shares was between 10 and 12 dollars.

Here are the companies that are scheduled to debut in the next few days:

FLORA GROWTH (FLGC)

Is a cannabis company focused on becoming the world’s largest producer of low-cost, naturally grown medicinal grade cannabis oils and extracts. Its IPO is scheduled for May 13, with a value of 16,700 million dollars and the price of its shares will range between 4 and 5 dollars. It will be listed on the Nasdaq.

ENACT HOLDINGS (ACT)

It operates as a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance services to lenders and investors. Its IPO will be on May 13 on the Nasdaq, its shares will range between 20 and 24 dollars and will go public with a value of 541.8 billion dollars.

GLOBAL-E ONLINE (GLBE)

This company, supplier of comprehensive cross-border e-commerce solutions, will be listed on the Nasdaq on May 13, with a value of 375,000 million dollars and the price of its shares will range between 23 and 25 dollars.

SIMILARWEB (SMWB)

It is a website that provides web analysis services for companies. It will begin trading on May 13, with a value of 168,000 million dollars and the price of its shares will range between 19 and 21 dollars.

SQUARESPACE (SQSP)

It is dedicated to website creation and hosting. It will debut on May 20.

ZIPRECRUITER (ZIP)

This company, dedicated to online job market, will begin trading on May 27, with a value of 779.4 billion dollars and its shares will have a price of 9 dollars.