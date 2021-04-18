These are the companies that will be part of the Spanish Pavilion at Mobile | News | Connectivity

Red.esandICEX, have made official the list of the 26 national companies that will make up the Spanish Pavilion in the next MWC Barcelona 2021, which will be held in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1.

The presence of this pavilion, organized by Red.es, gives continuity to the institutional commitment of support Spanish technology companies in this world congress, the most relevant in its sector and that this year has the motto Connected Impact. The companies present in the Pavilion will have the opportunity to show during the four days of the congress, their services and solutions in areas of innovation such as artificial intelligence, 5G, IoT, cybersecurity or blockchain, among others.

Spanish Pavilion from the previous edition of the MWC.Institutional pavilion of Spain

The selected co-exhibiting companies will have their own space in the Spanish Pavilion and will be able to benefit from a excellent location within the Fira Gran Vía fairgrounds, as well as its services and facilities, which will help you make the most of the platform that MWC Barcelona provides for networking, giving visibility to your products and services and receiving inspiring inputs to improve your business .

The Pavilion, in this new edition, will take a further step towards innovation with regard to the actions and interactions of exhibitors and visitors within it and abroad. Technology is put at the service of people to offer the best of experiences and contribute to the achievement of their objectives.

In this call, in addition, it premieres new location in Hall 4 of the MWC. The exhibition space will have a more diaphanous and accessible format, counting in addition to greater height. All of this will make it possible to maximize both the notoriety and the visibility of the pavilion and the participating companies.

The exhibition space will have a more open and accessible format, counting in addition to greater height

The annual congress, organized by the association GSMA (Global Systems for Mobile Association) already has more than 16 years of history and has established itself as the space where the main digital and technology-based companies show the latest developments related not only to mobile telephony and wireless communications, but also with sectors as innovative as artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, augmented reality, drones and all kinds of software and hardware.

The large technology companies and manufacturers of the telecommunications industry present at the congress the latest designs and innovations in terms of tablets, wearables, laptops, 5G, connected cars and other technological products that are increasingly present in our day to day .

This edition of MWC Barcelona will highlight how technology is helping to cope with the pandemic caused by Covid-19

The last edition (2019) It had more than 109,000 attendees from 198 countries and 2,400 companies that presented their news and services in the 120,000 square meters of exhibition. To these figures must be added the attendance of 3,640 international media and industry analysts, and a ministerial program in which government delegations and intergovernmental organizations participate at a global level.

List of companies

The Spanish Pavilion at this new meeting with MWC Barcelona will be made up of the following companies grouped by autonomous communities:

Andalusia

CORE & GLOBAL IT SOLUTIONS SA

PETRONICS TECNOLOGIA SL

Catalonia

AGILE CONTENT INVERSIONES SL

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY INNOVATIONS SL

AMPER S & C IOT SL

MASVOZ TELECOMUNICACIONES INTERACTIVAS SL

NETRIVALS SL

NICEPEOPLEATWORK SL

PAYXPERT SPAIN SL

VINTEGRIS SLU

Foral Community of Navarra

I3I INGENIERIA AVANZADA SL

Valencian Community

AOIFE SOLUTIONS SL

KENMEI TECHNOLOGIES SL

PANGEANIC BI EUROPA SL

Estremadura

E-CAPTURE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SL

Galicia

INSURAMA BROKER ONLINE SL

NETUN SOLUTIONS SL

Balearic Islands

REALISTO CONSULTING SL

Madrid

ALISYS DIGITAL SLU

CO -COMM SERVICIOS TELECOMUNICACIONES SL

DATATRONICS SA

MONEY FOR YOUR MOBILE SL

NETMETRIX SOLUTIONS SL

SUMMA NETWORKS SPAIN SL

TELECOMING SA

Basque Country

WISE SECURITY GLOBAL SL