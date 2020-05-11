San Diego workers who are still sheltering at home might be surprised to see that their workplace looks different when they return.

Efforts are underway across the region to transform offices, restaurants, and shops with sneeze shields, posters that remind people of the social distance, and plastic barriers between desks.

The new normal, Gensler architect Darrell Fullbright warns, will take time to execute. “The idea that we are just going to push a switch and everyone is going to go back to work, that is not going to happen.”

As business accelerates to the inevitable day when it can restart operations, it will take a host of local companies to pave the way and ensure a safe working environment. San Diego and some out-of-county companies are involved in almost every aspect of preparation, from high-tech healthcare to legal advice, creative design, and medical equipment.

A look behind the plastic

Krista Taylon, a cashier at the Albertsons in San Carlos, attended clients from behind a sneeze guard who settled in late March.

(Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The creation of post-COVID workplaces has meant long hours for a small National City business. San Diego Plastics, with a team of 14 people, has been helping to source plastics and manufacture hundreds of different projects designed to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus.

The 33-year-old company has followed orders to create plastic barriers at Paradise Valley Hospital, sneeze guards at all Popeyes chicken shops in San Diego County, plastic divisions inside cars to Uber drivers, and materials for personal protective equipment for BMW Precision Manufacturing.

Some of his other clients include Costco, Sprouts, the City of San Diego, the United States Navy, the Coast Guard, 7-Eleven, and the Lakeside Union School District.

Steven Stacy, director of sales for San Diego Plastics, said business is up 20-30 percent compared to the same period last year.

He said the company normally only distributes plastic sheets, bars, tubes and films. But the lawsuit has meant making all kinds of new ways to make workplaces feel safe for a wide variety of companies.

“Almost everything we can do with plastic,” he said.

Stacy said a company will contact Plásticos San Diego with the dimensions and photos of what it wants to do, for example, install sneeze guards. The company then obtains the plastic from manufacturers in Ohio and Iowa.

But the shortage is starting to appear across the country for several reasons, Stacy noted. A Canadian plastics manufacturer that Plastics San Diego worked with is closed. And the thin material used to make plastic face shields has been completely sold out.

Design a healthy building

A view of the interior of Gensler’s San Diego offices, a San Francisco architecture studio, in 2017.

(Nancee E. Lewis)

At the San Diego office of architecture firm Gensler, there is a lot of thought going into what the workplace of the future will be like. The San Francisco-based company is known for high-profile projects like Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park.

Kevin Heinly, director of Gensler San Diego, said the company is receiving calls from clients around the world about how to reorganize workspaces. He said some companies will install barriers as sneeze guards, and others were already in the midst of a redesign and want to make more changes. But how quickly they can do it depends on the business.

“We have spoken to some clients who say they really have no intention of returning to their office until January,” he said, “and others who want to return to the office this summer.”

Heinly said much of Gensler’s short-term work has been creating stickers to remind workers to maintain social distance, as well as voice-activated tools that can help limit contact. In the long term, they are looking for concepts oriented to air quality and easier to clean surfaces, similar to those of many hospitals.

San Diego has the advantage of being able to use a lot of natural air in all buildings, unlike areas of the world that have more extreme temperatures and more air pollution, Heinly said.

Many of his ideas include natural ventilation methods to remove contaminants. Some of them include so-called living walls, with plants known to attack indoor air pollutants.

Gensler studied the use of living walls in his Shanghai office and produced a report called “Why Walls Must Live” which explained that the wall was able to reduce the amount of particles in a control room. Heinly said there is no scientific research to indicate that additional plants could stop the spread of a virus, but it is part of a general conversation about how to make workspaces healthier and safer.

“People want to be in buildings that contribute to their health and well-being,” he said.

Social distancing in the elevators and bathrooms

Gensler has three offices in China and its branches in the United States are taking note of what companies there are doing to reopen, said Gensler architect Darrell Fullbright. Chinese companies have made adjustments to the seating arrangement and use of elevators, for example, and companies in the United States are already considering taking similar measures.

Fullbright said that only four people can be allowed at a time in the elevators of large office buildings, which could create a long line of people in the lobby or upstairs. One solution could be to stagger working hours so that people do not arrive and leave at the same time.

For people who don’t want to wait for the elevator, one staircase could be reserved for going up and one for going down, to avoid the possibility of people passing in tight spaces, he said. And in what could be compared to Disneyland’s Rapid Pass system, people could be assigned specific times to show up and avoid queues, Fullbright said.

Gensler, who designed the downtown San Diego Union-Tribune office, said the company has software on its system that could help reorganize workspaces to meet social distancing guidelines.

The restrooms, Fullbright said, will have signs on occupancy restrictions and may be redesigned to have no doors, which is already a common feature at many airports.

Going forward, Fullbright said employees will be able to have a Bluetooth feature on their smartphones that will track their location and automatically call elevators and open doors for them, reducing the things they would have to touch during the day.

Spin to produce a hand sanitizer

At the Liberty Call Distilling Co. in the Logan Quarter, Angelina Hoang and Valerie Wessling took advantage of the offer of a four-ounce bottle of free hand sanitizer.

(Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bill Rogers was days away from opening his Liberty Call Distilling restaurant and bar at Mercado del Barrio in Barrio Logan when orders to stay home closed it.

Despite the big setback, he changed his business to make hand sanitizer. For over a month, he has been producing his own, using a formula from the Federal Drug Administration.

After a news report appeared about his side business, he began receiving calls from Amazon, UPS, the military, and places as far away as Maryland.

So far, his distillation staff has produced 8,000 gallons of disinfectant and sold it for 50 cents an ounce, $ 8 a pint and $ 64 a gallon. He has gifted 4-ounce samples to friends, businesses, and others in need and will place bottles on his tables at Liberty Call when service is resumed indoors. He currently sells food to take to the front.

Barrio Logan’s Liberty Call Distilling Co. shifted gears and began manufacturing hand sanitizer.

(Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“Now it has become a kind of gold rush and many companies have become aware of it,” he said.

The San Diego Distiller’s Guild says 10 other local companies are also manufacturing disinfectant.

“We think ours is cheaper than Purell’s. We don’t want to look like a war profiteer, “said Rogers.

Keep everything virus free

Using a sprayer called the Tomahawk Fogger, Jim Nora, Tomahawk’s national accounts sales manager, sanitizes the company’s warehouse bathroom in the Otay Mesa area on May 8, 2020 in San Diego, California.

(Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Just as we all obsessively wash our hands several times a day and clean our groceries when we go home to shop, so do business owners seek to keep everything frequently sanitized and virus-free. It is not surprising then that companies that specialize in sanitation and businesses that source such products are much busier than normal.

Waxie Sanitary Supply, the county’s largest distributor of cleaning and sanitation products, has seen a 200 to 300 percent increase in demand for such products since the pandemic shutdown, Director-General Lee Jackson said, whose company is a provider for everyone from small offices, schools and restaurants to casinos, Legoland and the San Diego Zoo.

“The problem is manufacturing capacity; manufacturers don’t have the ability to keep up with that kind of demand, ”Jackson said. “We are seeing that the delivery times for some items extend from two weeks to two months. So we consult clients so that they don’t focus on a specific article.

The zoo, for example, intended to purchase a particular type of hand sanitizer, but Waxie noted that it would take too long to get, and instead advised the zoo to opt for a different product that could be delivered more quickly.

Sometimes companies have to be creative in finding a product that is simply not available like hand sanitizer stands. One of Waxie’s partners, GOJO Industries, the maker of Purell, devised a booth essentially made of cardboard, Jackson said.

“They’re on their way to San Diego now,” he said. “San Diego County placed a full order for one of these trucks after failing to get the stands.”

Sysco, a global provider of food for the hospitality industry, with a large operation in San Diego, is also seeing a marked increase in demand for sanitation products and surgical masks for its customers. Supply, however, is limited and as restaurants eventually prepare to reopen in the coming weeks or months, demand should increase exponentially, said Patrick Day, vice president of sales.

“What we are hearing is that if a restaurant was going to be cleaning the toilets every hour or every two hours, they will increase it once they reopen, so the demand will increase for cleaning products, masks, gloves, and you will see more material of takeaways and everyday use (for the dining room service), ”Day said. “If you were served on plates in a restaurant before, they might go for a high-end, single-use product because they want the perception that they’re being as hygienic as possible.”

Meanwhile, San Diego-based maker Tomahawk Power has been successful in moving from largely selling its backpack sprayer for avocado pest control and farm spraying to marketing it for quick and efficient sanitation of large spaces.

Tomahawk sprayers use a pump and air, not unlike a leaf blower, to quickly spray hospital-grade disinfectants over a wide and extensive area, explained co-owner Lawrence Nora.

“There is an industrial supply warehouse down the street that receives hundreds of pallets every day and they spent hours spraying the pallet before stocking their store,” Nora said. “So we gave them one of these to speed up the process. I can tell you that our vendors receive calls every day from restaurants, hardware stores, boutiques, department stores. ”

Thermometers and more

Thermometers have been in high demand for months.

(The Associated Press)

Officials of the companies that sell the thermometers and provide various other products and services that companies need to operate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic said they have seen an increase in demand since the start of the outbreak, and interest has waned. further increased in recent weeks.

Thermometers to check employees’ temperatures as they enter brick and mortar establishments have been in high demand for months, and supply chains remain stressed, spokespeople for medical supply retailers said.

“It started with masks, then thermometers, finally ventilators, and now even physical therapy supplies have been affected,” said Vanessa Torres, digital marketing manager for the San Diego-based medical equipment retail store MFI Medical. “The increase in demand for all types of medical equipment and supplies has been exponential and has affected several supply chains, unfortunately not just thermometers.”

A search for medical thermometers on the Home Depot website on Friday afternoon returned 18 results, and the 18 products were out of stock online and not for sale in stores.

Tim Drapeau, CEO of CLIAwaived.com, a company that supplies medical and diagnostic supplies as well as laboratory and diagnostic services, said the retail sector of the business has seen an increase in demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, by companies outside their main client base of hospitals, clinics, and other professional healthcare providers.

Although most of the products CLIAwaived sells can only be sold to professional healthcare providers through a regulatory framework, it can and does sell equipment like thermometers and gloves to companies in other industries that are trying to reopen, Drapeau said.

“We are trying to increase our inventory level to help the local community,” said Drapeau. “So far we have been able to handle it, and we are increasing it.”

The e-commerce platform Ecwid has been seeing an increase in demand across the country in the past few weeks as small businesses seek help getting their business online and facilitating sidewalk deliveries, said David Novick, the vice president. marketing strategy.

“Ecwid saw the number of stores using order delivery increase 8-fold in the past month,” said Novick. “And for US restaurants on the platform, the value of total sales for orders placed through sidewalk order delivery increased by 293 percent from March to April.”

Help with company staff

Phil Blair, co-founder of Manpower San Diego, said one of the discoveries in this pandemic is that many jobs can be done at home.

(Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Staffing companies may have to help fill positions as companies re-open.

Phil Blair of Manpower San Diego temporary employment agency said he has news of companies with employees who do not want to return to work because they earn more from unemployment. Companies can incentivize workers to return to their jobs if they are earning more from unemployment than from their old jobs, he said.

“You need to increase your salary,” he said. “When you pay $ 13 or $ 14 an hour, an extra dollar is a lot of money. “We encourage them to pay $ 15.50. If they don’t, they may not come back. ”

Recruited workers do not necessarily have to return to their workplaces. Blair said one of the discoveries from this pandemic is that many jobs can be done at home. And due to continued social distance and sanitary requirements, some companies and employees will prefer the option of working remotely. He quoted the 211 non-urgent information calling agency as being inundated with calls for assistance.

“We have 50 (temporary) people there working remotely and they trained them quickly,” he said.

What law firms are saying to clients

There will be many legal questions when businesses are reopened. Dan Eaton, a lawyer for Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek, said the innumerable legal issues are best addressed by acting in good faith, on the part of both employer and employee.

And the best thing for now is to follow the instructions of local authorities, as they usually incorporate state and national regulations and guidelines.

When a workplace is reopened, Eaton said employers must set the rules and leave them in place for the “indefinite future.”

Employers’ first duty is to maintain a safe and healthy workplace, he said. If workers contract Covid-19, they can apply for workers’ compensation. But since they can contract the disease outside the workplace, it can be difficult to prove the source of the infection.

The law also requires that employee disabilities, whether physical or mental, be taken into account. But the fear of contracting the disease is not an automatic basis for special treatment.

“Some people might get a note from the doctor that they shouldn’t be in the workplace,” Eaton said.

If workers disagree with their bosses, they must document their concerns in writing.

“The coronavirus is moving faster than the speed of the law,” he said. “It will take years for all of this to develop, long after the virus situation has been resolved.”

.