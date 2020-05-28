The new Volkswagen ID.3 is just a few months away from its arrival -at last- on the market, scheduled for next June, and we are learning more and more details about the next Volkswagen electric car. The last thing we learned about ID.3 has to do with its color palette, the possibilities of exterior customization and the different configurations that it will offer for your interior.

In the absence of face-to-face events, the German manufacturer has presented virtually new details about the first electric car in the ID family. Thus we have known the possibilities of personalization of the car, for example its color palette for body paint.

Exterior colors for the Volkswagen ID.3 and interior styling packages.

There will be six different paintings: Gletscherweiß white, Scale Silver gray, Mondsteingrau gray, Mangangrau gray, Stonewashed blue and Makena Türkis turquoise blue. The latter is the striking color that has been seen the most in ID.3 since its first introduction. All the paintings are metallic, except for Mondsteingrau gray.

The exterior can also be decorated with two different reasons, which affect the decoration of the C-pillar and the trim that goes from the hood to the boot lid. The reason Iconic it has the decoration in white, with rims in black and metallic gray. The reason Copper (Copper, in English) has the roof line, the points of the C-pillar and part of the wheels in copper, as its name indicates.

Copper color combination.

At inside The steering wheel, the upholstery of the seats, the upper part of the dashboard or the door panels can be combined with different colors. These elements can be combined, depending on the chosen style, with four colors: gray, white, black and orange.

There will be 3 different style packages for the interior.

The Dasty Dark styling package paints the steering wheel and door area with the power window buttons white, with the door armrests and upholstery in gray, and the rest of the cabin (generally) in black. The Plantium Gray is the most sober, with dark surfaces and gray upholstery.

Volkswagen ID.3 sports seats.

Finally, the Safrano Orange package dresses the upper part of the dashboard in orange, with the steering wheel and some white / cream panels and gray upholstery. Volkswagen has also shown us some sport seats optional semi-bucket type, with integrated headrests, greater lateral support and ID inscription. in the central part.

