Classes at all levels of the Educational System in Mexico will resume from Monday April 20 through radio, television, and internet, in order to maintain the period of the National Sana Distancia Day in Mexico due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

The project consists of broadcasting different educational programs on open television so that most of the population has access to them. The strategy, gradually implemented and coordinated by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), is supported by the platform developed by Google called Google for Education.

The objective of the educational plan is continue with the 2019-2020 school calendar and teach classes safely for all students, according to SEP. The National Sana Distancia Day will continue until May 30 in order to preserve the mitigation measures.

“Learn at home, on TV and online” is the program implemented by the SEP that will continuity to the curricula of this school year, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued through social networks, the Secretariat mentions that this measure “seeks compensate for the absence of students in schools during the preventive school break period ”.

The official calendar of the Secretariat will be maintained under these modalities: various television, radio, and online platforms, thus reaching to all states.

It will be carried out through digital platforms, the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State (SPR), the General Directorate of Educational Television (DGTVE), the Eleven Girls and Boys Channel 11.2., And the Morelense Institute of Radio and Television (IMRyT) .

In that sense, the usual programs the mentioned channels are temporarily suspended to give priority to the program Learn at Home on TV and Online, in order to compensate for the absence of students in schools during the contingency period caused by COVID-19.

The broadcast times for primary education, starting next Monday, April 20, on the Once TV channel will be the following:

1. Initial and preschool from 07:00 to 09:00.

2. First and second years of primary school from 09:00 to 10:00 and from 12:00 to 13:00.

3. Third and fourth years of primary from 10:00 to 11:00 and from 13:00 to 14:00.

4. Fifth and Sixth of primary from 11:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to 15:00.

There will also be a family activity from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The high school hours Through the Ingenio TV channel they will be the following:

1. First year of high school from 08:00 to 09:30.

2. Secondary school from 09:30 to 11:00.

3. Third year of secondary from 11:00 to 12:30.

The cultural activity will be broadcast from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

For his part, the Secretary of Public Education, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, commented at the end of last month that this measure fulfills one of the commitments agreed with the educational authorities throughout the country, so that students have a learning option during the suspension of school activities.

Similarly, he pointed out should not be taken as a vacation period, but as a voluntary isolation to avoid the contagion and the spread of the virus, and to take advantage of the possibility of continuing to learn in collaboration with the family.

The Mexican health authorities reported this Friday that the balance of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in the country is 546 deaths. The positive cases to the COVID-19For their part, they are already 6,875.

The number of suspicious cases reached 13,364 and patients who tested negative were 28,126, which gives a grand total of 48,365 people studied until this April 17.

The recovered people are already 2,627, that is to say, 38% of the confirmed infected have already exceeded the condition.