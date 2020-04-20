The program is for Preschool, Elementary and Secondary and covers the week of April 20-24.

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) presented the schedule of transmission of the program Aprende en Casa, for basic education of Preschool, Primary and Secondary, which will be broadcast through the channels of Ingenio TV, Once Niñas y Niños and TV UNAM, for the week of April 20-24.

In this regard, the head of the SEP, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, indicated that the program is based on the Free Textbook, which the students in the country have, while television is an auxiliary to the program.

The contents will be transmitted through the signal of Eleven Girls and Boys, on channel 11.2 of open television; 280 at Dish; 311 in Izzi; 330 from Sky; 140 Totalplay, and 311 from StarTV; while for UNAM TV on channel 20.1 of open television; 120 from Axtel, Sky, Dish and Megacable; and channel 20 of Izzi and Totalplay.

For Preschool they will be broadcast from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for First and Second grade of Primary It will be from 9:00 to 10:00 and from 12 to 13:00. All local times.

As for Third and Fourth of Primary, from 10:00 to 11:00 and from 13:00 to 14:00; Fifth and Sixth will be from 11:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to 15:00, local time.

In addition, to reinforce the support of parents in the learning of students of level Preschool and Primary, will be broadcast from 17:00 to 18:00 -local time- the Family Cinema Club, on the same channels.

In the case of High school, the contents are transmitted on Ingenio TV, through channel 14.2 of open television; 135 from Megacable; 164 Totalplay; Dish 306; Axtel 131; 260 from Sky and 480 from Izzi.

For Seventh grade It will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Second Secondary will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 5:55 p.m. and to Third Secondary will be from 11:00 to 12:30 and from 17:55 to 19:00, local time.

Finally, the Family Cultural Program will be broadcast from 12:30 to 12:40 and from 19:30 to 19:40 local time, with the aim of reinforcing learning, together with parents, from home.

