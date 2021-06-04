These are the cities where you will not be able to put the washing machine during the cheapest electricity stretches

A woman putting the washing machine. (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The new electricity rates that have come into force this Tuesday directly or indirectly affect all consumers, who will be able to save on the electricity bill if they take into account a series of recommendations.

For this reason, it is urged to shift the consumption of the main electrical appliances from peak hours to off-peak hours.

– Punta (P1): the highest price, from 10 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. – Normal (P2): it will cost 69% less than the peak period, from 8-10 hours, from 14-18 hours and from 22-00 hours from Monday to Friday. – Valley (P3): could decrease up to 95% compared to the first of the sections, from 0 to 8 hours on weekdays and 24 hours on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays.

However, this new system of sections collides with the regulations contained in the municipal ordinances of several cities.

In Cuenca and Zaragoza, for example, their noise ordinances expressly prohibit the plugging in of any device that disturbs the rest of the neighbors and that exceeds 45 decibels between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. during the week and between 11 p.m. and 9:00 am on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.

In Castellón also since 2018 it does so between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. “It is forbidden to carry out work, repairs and other domestic activities likely to cause annoyances due to noise and vibrations on holidays and at night the rest of the days, except those strictly necessary for urgent reasons” includes article 43 of its municipal ordinance noise, as indicated by Cadena SER. While, in Barcelona, ​​the schedule is even earlier: from 9 pm.

Failure to comply can lead to penalties of up to 3,000 euros.

