These are the cheapest hours to recharge your electric car

Enlarge

ACD June 03, 2021

New electricity rates have been launched and that affects our use of household appliances … and the charging of electric cars.

The new electricity rates They have come into force a few days ago and we have all taken out the calculator and the schedule to know what time it is better to put a washing machine, iron or use the oven.

The Government advises us that we have to adapt our consumption habits to reduce the bill; otherwise, the opposite will happen and we will see how the next electricity bill is more expensive than the previous one.

Thus, just as we must be careful with the use of household appliances, we must do something similar if we are owners of an electric or plug-in hybrid car and we have to charge it at home.

What is the best time to charge an electric car?

A) Yes, it is important to know the new hourly discrimination (Punta, Llana and Valle hours), with the aim of connecting our electrified vehicle to the current on the days of the week or the bands of the day when it is cheaper.

How to measure consumption in an electric car

The contracts with less than 15 kW of power they are unified in the so-called 2.0TD rate, which applies different access prices depending on the time of day. These sections of time discrimination vary with respect to those that existed to date.

Thus, from now on, it is considered Peak time (P1) and, therefore, more is paid, Monday to Friday, from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00. We will have the cheapest rate (Valle, P3) from 00:00 to 8:00 on weekdays and 24 hours on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays.

Recharging an electric can be more expensive than refueling a combustion car, according to the OCU

Finally, the Normal rate (P2) It is in effect from Monday to Friday on non-public holidays from 8-10 a.m., 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. It should be noted that in Ceuta and Melilla, the start and end of the Punta rate schedule is delayed one hour both in the morning and in the afternoon.