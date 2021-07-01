These are the cheapest gas stations according to the OCU with which you can save up to 250 euros per year | Motor

The OCU has analyzed the price of gas stations throughout the Spanish territory to assess where it is cheaper to refuel these summer days.

With the arrival of summer and holidays, many people will bet on the car to travel to their vacation destination or to see the family. The restrictions due to the pandemic could promote national tourism and increase the use of roads these months, to the detriment of other transport such as the plane or the train.

For this reason, choosing well where to refuel during the trip can mean a saving of 250 euros. According to the OCU, this year only 1 out of 6 gas stations can be considered cheap. He assures that the majority of chains with service stations have high prices at a time when a large part of the population is suffering from the economic and labor crisis caused by the year of the pandemic.

The OCU has compiled the prices of more than 10,000 gas stations throughout the Spanish territory Between the months of February and May, and with the average price, they have compared gas stations, chains and provinces to determine where it is possible to save in each region.

The fuel consumption of a vehicle depends on many factors. If you keep these five things in mind, you will save a lot of money on fuel.

The results show that diesel is 16% more expensive than the cheapest gas station chain within the OCU study. Meanwhile, gasoline 95 is between 14 and 17% more expensive. Regarding brands, “the cheapest belong to low cost chains, regional chains or are stations linked to supermarkets and, less numerous or with a limited geographical extension “They explain in the report.

Thus, the OCU points out that the most recommended options to save money by refueling are the following:

BonÁrea, GM OIL, GasExpress, Petroprix and E. Leclerc They are the cheapest gas station chains on the peninsula. Repsol, Cepsa and BP are the three main gas station networks and also those with the highest average prices (an honor they share with IDS). In the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, the chains where it is cheaper to refuel are GM Oil, Repsol and Cepsa.

The Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla are the regions where it is cheaper to refuel, while the Balearic Islands and Madrid are the most expensive areas. The price difference in the most expensive areas like Madrid and Barcelona can save 25%Hence, it is advisable to choose the chain and place of refueling well.