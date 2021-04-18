These are the characters that will fight a duel in the film – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Everything is ready for the most anticipated combat in cinema with the premiere of ‘Mortal Kombat’. The film inspired by the popular video game franchise will hit theaters in our country this April 15, and before this happens, you must meet the characters who will star in it.

The official trailer has made it clear to us that the fights will be surprising, so we are sure that they will leave us speechless when the characters use fatalities and techniques from martial arts.

Although some of the iconic characters of the video game will be present, the new ‘Mortal Kombat’ film will also introduce others that will reinforce the plot of the film. It is time to learn more about them, their powers, abilities and who is behind their interpretation. The film brings together an international cast like few others.

These are the characters that ‘Mortal Kombat’ will bring for a spectacular event on the screens:

Cole Young

Interpreted by Lewis tan, is a character expressly created for the film. In the story, Cole is a young man mma fighter, used to getting beat up for money. He fights in illegal matches in cages just to put food on the table for his daughter Emily and his wife, Allison.

The character does not know he is destined to fight a deadly battle. Cole wears a distinctive birthmark that has made him a target for the Outworld killers.

Jax

Mehcad Brooks plays Jax Better known as Major Jackson Briggs. He is a Special Forces soldier physically imposing and headstrong. A born protector, who He has always put the safety of those around him first before his own. Although with a good heart, he is also a murderer with a sense of duty.

Sub-Zero

This character is undoubtedly one of the most iconic antiheroes in the gaming world. This killing machine uses the ice to cause deaths in the name of Outworld. Formerly known as Bi-Han, he is a ruthless assassin from the Lin Kuei clan. Your training has made him lethal, and his intelligence helps him manipulate his prey. This character is played by Joe Taslim.

“For me, the competition was not enough motivation, I felt that there must be something more, so when I came across the phrase ‘No one abandons the Lin Kuei’, I made that up. That was my motivation. It is never personal. If you are in the Lin Kuei, you always will be, and if you are not, you have to die. “

Sonya blade

She doesn’t have any special markings, but she is involved in this ancient fight. She is Major of the Special Forces and is interpreted by Jessica McNamee. Jax was responsible for recruiting Sonya Blade for the Special Forces; She is an intelligent and firm soldier who has spent years investigating mythology what’s behind Mortal Kombat.

She is a lethal fighter who knows how to wield a knife. Your dedication to unravel the truth that hides behind the brand has led her to follow the trail of the few champions left in Earthrealm.

Scorpion

He is the legendary ninja born in the Shirai Ryu clan and the greatest warrior that ever lived. His name is Hanzo-Hasashi, also know as Scorpion. His violent murder at the hands of the rival killer Bi-Han banished him to the Netherrealm, where his soul was trapped in eternal fire. Thus, revenge is his only thought while waiting for a chance to be released from the dead.

Hiroyuki Sanada is the actor who is in charge of giving life to this iconic character of the franchise.

“I love his weapons and fighting styles, but I felt some pressure to make sure he did it right. The funny thing is that before I was offered the role, Internet fans used Photoshop or something like that to put my face on Scorpion’s body. “

Lord raiden

Tadanobu asano brings the ancestral god to life and earthrealm protector, which grants sanctuary to those who wear the mark. Lord Raiden has gathered and trained generations of champions to fight in each tournament of Mortal Kombat. After losing the last nine, Lord Raiden does not have much hope in this last group.

Liu Kang

He is an integral force among the team of Lord Raiden’s champions in Earthrealm. Admirably loyal, Liu Kang has dedicated his life to preparing for Mortal Kombat. He serves as a trusted guide and advisor for those seeking to protect Earthrealm from the forces of Outworld.

The shaolin monk is one of the few who knows everything there is to know about Mortal Kombat. He has the trust and favor of Lord Raiden. He has also unlocked his own arcana, or his true power: to manifest and manipulate fire. Is interpreted by Ludi lin.

Kung Lao

Is one of the best raiden warriors. His insight and skillful use of the sharp-brimmed hat —Which controls by telekinesis— make the Shaolin master a formidable opponent. Max huang is the interpreter of this character, to whom he says, sees him as a hero from a western movie.

“I went through the script and immediately thought it was like a classic western movie, because it has all these great characters coming together for a showdown. Kung Lao, because he’s a mysterious guy, he doesn’t talk much, he’s reserved and wears that wide-brimmed hat, which is so iconic; I felt it almost made him look like a cowboy, ”he said.

Shang tsung

Deceptive and powerful Outworld wizard, which has led his kingdom to victory over Earthrealm in nine consecutive Mortal Kombat battles. About him, A curse falls from the Old Gods so you must feast on human souls to maintain your rapidly aging body.

Chin han is in charge of interpreting the sorcerer and describes him as “A shapeshifter and a soul eater”. Shang Tsung can move among humans without them knowing he is there, and he can access the characteristic movements of all Mortal Kombat fighters, so it has all its strengths, minus its weaknesses.

Mileena

One of the most devoted followers of the Elder God is the ruthless and unpredictable Mileena, half Tarkatana, half Eden. She is loyal to her creator and serves as both a warrior and an informant. Mileena, with her Sai dueling swords and their ability to teleport, surround his enemies and will stop at nothing to eliminate the champions of Earthsea. Mileena is interpreted by Sisi Stringer.

“The fans have a deep connection to the character, and I knew they didn’t want him to be just a killing machine. From his perspective, he wants to continue living next to Shang Tsung. There is an emotional life behind it and that was something that the fans allowed me when I prepared to interpret it, “he said.

Source: Forbes