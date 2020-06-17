A few weeks ago, a “joke” from the Twitter development team announced that the social network would be working on a new new function through which users could send audio tweets.

The information came from Owen Williams, who from his official Twitter account published a series of images showing how « audio tweets » might look and even work on the aforementioned social network.

Fascinated by @cyanhex, @lolding and @ odannyboy’s “Possible Futures” concepts for a new audio-leaning Twitter. « Hear and Now » is 😍 pic.twitter.com/xwGSDwOOdu – Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) May 20, 2020

Tweets in the style of WhatsApp

A few weeks after these publications, the social network has now confirmed the arrival of the audio tweets on its service, which are currently only available to iOS users.

Accessing this new feature is easy. Just open the publication sale and locate at the bottom (from where the multimedia material is added) a new icon in purple that simulates the sound frequency.

Clicking on it will open a panel to start recording and once the message is finished, share it from the profile of each user.

It is interesting to mention that the duration of these new tweets are limited to 140 seconds; if something similar to the 140 character messages that for years characterized Twitter.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD – Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

When the audio tweet is published, it will be presented to followers and the general public with an audio player on it and the duration of each message will be shown.

The operation emulates what happens on other platforms such as WhatsApp, where audio messages have proven to be a great ally for users.

From Twitter they have indicated “today, we are bringing a more human touch to the public conversation on Twitter: Voice Tweets. Sometimes 280 characters is not enough to express themselves and some nuances of the conversation may be lost, so we are testing the option of recording 140 seconds of audio and Tweeting it. ”

It is important to emphasize that, at the moment, this new function is in a testing phase, with which it is possible that it will undergo changes and improvements, at the same time that it is a matter of days for it to be extended to Android users.

Innovate to grow

This is not the first time that the social network has tested sound messages within its service.

Around 2018, Twitter released audio-only live streams, both on Twitter and Periscope, which technically provides a way to share audio in tweets.

This speaks of the platform’s need to innovate, more at a time when the benefits of social networks are especially in demand and where Twitter begins to grow after a stage of stagnation.

The social network led by Jack Dorsey in his first quarter financial report presented a few weeks ago, indicated that it maintains a sustained rate of user growth.

In this sense, daily monetizable active users (mDAUs) grew 24 percent since December, from 152 million to 166 million.

This behavior contributed to obtaining income of 808 million dollars, although it was below that registered in the last quarter of 2019, when they amounted to 1,010 million, it is rescued that it maintained a growth of 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 (786.9 million).

In addition to this, it stands out the fact that, of its income, some 221.1 million were for sales and marketing, surpassing what was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, when they reported 205.7 million. As for its advertising revenue, these amounted to 682 million, a growth of 3 million over the previous year.

