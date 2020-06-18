Although the application has been recently updated to receive important news such as an integrated payment service or the option to share our profile through a QR code, WhatsApp still has to receive a good number of new functions, that everything points to that they will be arriving over the next few weeks.

Through leaks and clues discovered in the application code, it has been possible discover what changes Sooner or later they will arrive at the most used messaging app in the world. These include functions such as using the same account on several devices simultaneously, new features in the user interface, better management of device storage, and more changes that we will see below.

Use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, much closer

We have known for a long time that it will be possible use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously, and we’ve even been able to see how this feature will work. Although we still have no clues about his arrival date, from the WABetaInfo portal they have confirmed that his arrival seems to be imminent, and once available will allow you to use the same account on up to four devices at the same time.

Yes, it’s the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

New color in message bubbles

It has been a few months since WhatsApp finally introduced the dark theme on Android and iOS. Still, the company continues to work on polishing the appearance of this feature. For this, one of the next changes that will take place is the modification of the green tone of the bubbles that contain the messages sent, becoming a lighter shade and with a bluish tint. The difference can be seen in the image below these lines:

The search for messages by date arrives

One of the most useful functions of Telegram is the possibility of search messages according to the date they were sent or received. Now, we know that this function will reach WhatsApp, and despite being in the development phase, we have already been able to see screenshots showing how it works:

New Storage Management Features

Today, there are already ways to free up storage space through WhatsApp, either by deleting files stored by the app, or by restricting what type of documents can be downloaded automatically. However, these measures are not always sufficient.

Therefore, WhatsApp plans to introduce new storage management features, which will come with a complete redesign of the app’s storage settings panel. Once available, these tools will allow filter WhatsApp files according to size to facilitate the removal of large files. In this sense, an option will also be included to sort shared files in conversations, either by arrival date or by weight.

On the other hand, a function still in testing is the possibility of delete all messages from a specific conversation, except for those that have been marked as favorites **. In this way, it is possible to clean conversations with many messages, leaving only what is important.

Finding the origin of the received photos will be easier

In its mission to prevent the spread of fake news through the platform, WhatsApp also plans to include a function that will allow search the origin of the images received on the web. As it has been discovered, this tool – which will be available on both Android and iOS – will arrive in the form of a ** magnifying glass icon that will replace the forward message icon, as long as the image has been forwarded more than four times. By tapping on this icon, Google Images reverse image search will be used, with the aim of finding its origin.

These are some of the news that are close to reaching WhatsApp. All of them are under development at the time of publication of this article, and are not visible to users. However, it is hoped that some will not take too long to make a presence, probably starting with the beta version of WhatsApp before making the jump to the stable variant of the application.

