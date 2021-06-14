These are the cars with the most downforce | Motor

Today’s sports cars dazzle us with great numbers of power, speed and acceleration. Do you want to know which are the cars with the most downforce?

I recently read in the test of the Porsche 911 Turbo S that, with all the wings in the ‘attack’ position, it could generate 100 kg of downforce, a relatively small figure … at least when compared to other sister models. For example, when I tested the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, I was told that it generated 100kg at the front and 200kg at the rear.

It can also happen that nowadays sports car manufacturers dazzle us with big data. It is the new way of selling of the 21st century. The first model to exceed 400 km / h, 300 mph, more than 1,000 CV, less than two seconds in the 0 to 100 … There is already a lot of that and it is doing that when you go with your sports car it does the 0 to 100 in less than six seconds, which is better than okay, sounds like Daewoo Lanos stock with a deactivated cylinder.

One of those cars that comes with chilling data is the Brabham BT62 (pictured above), a hypercar with a storied name that gives motorsport fans their hairs like spikes.

The Brabham of the 21st century is a model that does not miss its family name: it is incredibly fast and capable of withstanding the G forces of the best racing cars. Our teammates from Top Gear England, who have already tried it, told us that for them it was the most capable hypercar for the track of all there. And be careful, because we are talking about models like the Aston Martin Vulcan, the Ferrari FXX-K and other little angels.

One of its strengths is its ability to generate downforce, or descending force. The kilos they push down while running, to understand each other. According to the brand, at 300 km / h the air flow pushes the car down with a force of 1,600 kilos. In addition, according to the manufacturer’s calculations, from 265 km / h the car could run upside down on the roof without falling, although they are also quick to confirm that they are only theoretical calculations.

So now you know: 100 kilos for the 911 Turbo S and 1,600 for the BT62. So is that a lot? Quite a bit, judging by the values ​​of its rivals. The last to enter the list has been the Czinger C21 and it has been placed at the top … and it almost does not leave your screen with data such as a weight / power ratio of less than 1 kg / CV. Crazy.

But let’s see which are these graced by the blessing of the wind …

This article was published on Top Gear by Luis Guisado.