Last April was, predictably, fateful for the automotive sector. The closing of the dealerships in the context of the state of alarm led to a drop in registrations, which meant a drop of 96.5% compared to April of the previous year, a figure that has also pulled down the accumulated for the year. While conventional thermal engine cars accumulate a drop of 48.9%, plug-in and electric hybrid cars (label Zero) achieve their positive trend, reaching a 40% increase in the case of plug-in hybrids (PHEV ). But what about cars with an Eco label?

Which cars benefit from the Eco Label?

The General Directorate of Traffic is in charge of evaluating which vehicles benefit from each environmental mark. This being the case, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles classified in the Vehicle Registry are entitled to the Eco label as plug-in hybrid vehicles with autonomy of less than 40 km; non-pluggable hybrid vehicles (Also included here are mild hybrid with mild hybridization); vehicles powered by natural gas (methane) and compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

In all cases, they must also comply with the emission level of the combustion engine being EURO 4, 5 or 6 for gasoline, or EURO 6 for diesel.

What are the advantages of the Eco label?

This positive discrimination aims to reward vehicles that, a priori, are more respectful of the environment. Among the advantages of the Eco label are the power access restricted areas to traffic (such as Madrid Central, for example) and choose to discounts in regulated parking areas (depends on the city).

The Toyota C-HR is the 2nd best-selling Eco-labeled car in Spain.

They also have discounts on some toll roads; and can use BUS-VAO lanes regardless of the number of passengers on board the vehicle.

The 10 ten best-selling Eco-labeled cars in Spain

Now that we’ve refreshed our memory, we know what kinds of cars are eligible for the Eco sticker. In short, this translates in practice to conventional hybrid cars (HEV), cars with 48-volt soft hybridization (MHEV), and gas cars. On the desirability that, especially the latter, are worthy of positive discrimination, we will speak on another occasion.

The following list reflects the best-selling Eco-labeled cars in Spain during the first four months of the year, that is, between the months of January and April (including the latter, despite the collapse in sales due to the closing of dealerships).

Toyota Corolla: 4,502 units

Toyota C-HR: 3,388

Toyota RAV4: 2,175

Toyota Yaris: 1,688

Toyota Prius: 1,341

Hyundai Tucson (48-volt micro-hybrid): 1,229

Ford Puma (48-volt micro-hybrid): 1,198

Hyundai Kona: 1,111

Kia Niro: 1,101

Kia Sportage (48-volt micro-hybrid): 1,101

Toyota, which introduced the first hybrid Prius more than two decades ago, currently offers one of the broadest hybrid ranges on the market and is the undisputed leader at the top five on the list.

Toyota RAV4, the third model with the Eco label most sold in Spain.

Just behind the Prius we find the Hyundai Tucson, the first model with mild hybridization to appear in the ranking. The Korean SUV is one of the most solvent options in its category, so it is not surprising to see it here.

After Tucson, one of the last to arrive: the new Ford Puma. A crossover of the B segment that is sold with a 1.0 EcoBoost mHEV engine in two power levels: 125 HP or 155 HP.

The list is closed by three well-known Koreans: the Hyundai Kona and the Kia Niro (of which there are also 100% electric versions with a Zero label) and the Kia Sportage.

