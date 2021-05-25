These are the cars that had the least breakdowns in 2020

Enlarge

The ADAC, an equivalent to the RACE in Spain, has produced a report analyzing which cars have suffered the most and the least breakdowns in 2020. Is yours among them?

The German automobile association ADAC, the largest in Europe, it is in charge of providing roadside assistance and this gives you first-hand experience of which cars break down the most and the least. With that information, he has just published a report in which he tells us what they are the most and least reliable cars with the data of the breakdowns that it has attended during 2020.

With the coronavirus outbreak and the considerable reduction in road traffic, ADAC officials had far fewer breakdowns to repair than previous years.

The battery, the one that causes the most damage

However, ADAC agents responded to 3.4 million calls in 2020, compared to 3.8 million in 2019, with battery problems being the failure that has grown the most during the past year, growing from 41.8 percent of the previous year to 46.3 percent. The “blame” must be placed on the months of activity that many cars suffered due to the pandemic,

In the report A total of 109 models, between 3 and 10 years old, from 25 different brands were evaluated. According to the ADAC, 40 of these models have no reliability problems. Half were relatively reliable and 16 models had disappointing results.

The 10-year-old Kia Ceed ranked first as the least reliable car, with a frequency of 52.7 failures per 1,000 vehicles. Only the most recent versions of the Korean car are almost fault-free. In all years, the most frequent failures, apart from the battery, were in the starter motor, the fuel pump, the timing belt and the spark plugs.

It is followed by the Hyundai i20, with 43 breakdowns per 1,000 cars, with spark plugs as the main reliability problem. In the case of the VW Sharan and the Seat Alhambra, the main problems are AdBlue and the exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR valve).

Among the good results are a particularly high number of Audi and BMW vehicles. The A3, A4, A5, Q3 and Q5 are the champions of reliability at Audi. If there are faults, the statistics usually point to the ignition wire in the case of the old A1 and the injectors in the case of the Q5. At BMW, the 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, X1, X3 and Mini have hardly had any problems.

The Mercedes A-Class, CLA, GLA, as well as the C-Class, GLC and GLK are close behind, with a slightly higher number of breakdowns. However, what the ADAC does not mention is that lGerman premium brands have their own breakdown repair services, so the study is not representative of reality.