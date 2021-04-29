These are the careers with the highest rate of labor insertion

With the selectivity exams just around the corner, soon thousands of young people will have to face the urgent decision of choosing a university career. A crucial decision that, to a greater or lesser extent, will determine their lives and their professional future.

Labor insertion, that is, the incorporation of individuals who are of working age to economic activity, is increasingly complicated. Especially for young people, who, due to the economic and social crisis, find it difficult to find a permanent job, especially for recent graduates, who enter an increasingly demanding job market without any experience.

Also of interest:

· Key points where you cannot fail in a job interview if you want the job

· Overtime is skyrocketing in Spain but half is not charged

Job placement is especially for recent graduates, who go out into an increasingly demanding job market without any experience. Photo: Getty Creative.

At the European level, according to the Euroestat, Malta ranks first on the podium with the best employment rate for graduates, specifically 93.4%. In second place is Germany, with a percentage of 92.7%. Spain lags far behind, with 73%. The figures are not expected to improve in the coming years, they could even worsen due to the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

To face such a bleak scenario and emerge triumphant, you have to know how to read the present, since getting a job can be closely linked to the career you are studying. For this reason, as every year, the BBVA Foundation and the Valencian Institute for Economic Research (Ivie) have prepared the U-Ranking, Synthetic Indicators of Spanish Universities. In this edition, a section on employability has been included, which highlights the studies and universities with the highest rate of labor insertion.

The private university: more opportunities

In addition to the degree, it is important to decide in which university to study. The first conclusion of this study is that the employability of the private university exceeds that of the public. Although the relationship that employment has with the university center is not direct, but is also influenced by the family and social environment, the economic situation and the city in which you are looking for work, as the study points out. In addition, the percentage of students who find employment after studying in the private sector, according to those currently affiliated with Social Security, is not far from that of the public, 76.1% compared to 71%, respectively.

Read more

Although this is not all, since there are also differences in the average price. While graduates from private universities get an average of 29,175 euros gross per year, those from public universities reach 25,628 euros per year.

What to study to get a job?

As the study data indicates, by branches of education, those with the highest rate of affiliation to Social Security are Engineering and architecture (77.7%) and Health Sciences (76.8%). At the end of the classification are Arts and Humanities (57%).

Furthermore, according to the INE’s “Labor insertion survey of university graduates”, the careers related to engineering, software and telecommunications have the best employment rates and the lowest unemployment rates.

On the other hand, the fields of study with less labor insertion are Fine Arts (50.5%), Conservation and restoration (53.3%), Literature (53.5%) and Modern and applied languages ​​(54.2% ).

In addition, Engineering and Health Sciences careers are the ones that are most suitable of what was studied with the work developed. In other words, the majority of Medicine students (91%) end up practicing this profession, while less than 20% of Tourism or Management and Public Administration students work on something related to what they have studied.

Employability is the pending subject of the university in Spain. Six out of ten Spanish university students do not feel prepared for the world of work when they finish university, according to a survey by the Fundación Universidad-Empresa (FUE).

Unemployment in Spain today is around 16%. For 13 years, the figure has not dropped below double digits. In February 2013 it reached its highest point, with 26.3% and since then it has been declining slowly until now, when this trend has been interrupted by the pandemic. The health crisis is accelerating changes in the labor market, as evidenced by the upturn in sectors such as tourism, commerce or the hotel industry, while technology-related activities continue to grow, as do job offers in this sector.

The other side of the coin

IDNet News