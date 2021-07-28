These are the car breakdowns that can spoil the summer

Enlarge

ACD July 28, 2021

Summer is synonymous with heat and vacations, although it also increases the risk of suffering some breakdowns in the car. Find out which ones.

Summer is the time when we travel the most by car in Spain because of holidays. After a few months full of restrictions, hundreds of thousands of motorists are eager to travel to other parts of Spain or abroad to enjoy long-awaited (and well-deserved) days of rest.

Because of this increase in road trips and because many cars have not received proper maintenance (and the Spanish car fleet is increasingly veteran), the chances of having a breakdown multiply.

Given this, the used vehicle sales portal OcasionPlus has analyzed what are the main breakdowns that originate during the summer season, so that we are attentive and can anticipate them (and avoid them).

These are the cars that had the least breakdowns in 2020

The CEO of the company himself, Fernando Rodríguez, points out that “Vehicles older than 10 years are the ones that suffer the most mechanical breakdowns, above all, related to motor and electrical problems ”. For this reason, he emphasizes that “investing in proper vehicle maintenance with periodic reviews is the best guarantee behind the wheel.”

The most frequent car breakdowns in summer

Battery: Three out of ten cars will suffer from battery problems, so it is advisable to perform proper maintenance and be attentive to possible failures of this element. However, this fault is one of the most difficult to detectWell, it happens without too many warnings.

Air conditioner: With the heats that hit the Spanish territory during the summer, we carried out a intensive use of this element, which can lead to a deterioration of the resistance, a wear of the ducts that carry the air and possible refrigerant gas leaks.

Cooling system problems: High temperatures are dangerous for our car. Plugged filters, coolant leaks or thermostat failures can make the vehicle unable to cope with the heat and leave us stranded on the road. Large traffic jams and long, steep climbs are often the main cause.

Alternator: Excessive use of air conditioning and cooling system also has a collateral victim: the alternator can be affected

Brakes: Heat causes deformation of the brake discs, which affects braking ability of our vehicle, a serious problem in terms of road safety.

Driving in summer: how to avoid the most frequent breakdowns

Tires: It is no longer so common to see cars on the shoulder with blown tires, thanks to the evolution in the technology of these elements. Nevertheless, summer is the time when roofs suffer the most: excessive heat and improper maintenance can cause this breakdown that compromises the safety of the car we drive and that of its occupants.