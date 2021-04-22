These are the car brands with the best after-sales service

Enlarge

April 22, 2021

Geom Index has made a report on which car brands have the best after-sales service: these are the top 10.

Buying a car is an act that excites us all. Brand new car and start using it and enjoying it is one of the best experiences for lovers of four wheels. Yet time passes and some problems, complications or doubts may arise about our vehicle.

Here after-sales services come into play of automobile brands. Their good work, that they manage to leave us satisfied with our concerns and that they solve the problems that we raise in the shortest time and with the lowest cost is key so that we repeat with that brand and that we speak well of it to our family or friends.

BMW, Porsche and Toyota, the best valued

In this sense, the consulting firm Geom Index, specializing in automobile “big data”, has analyzed in a report the opinion of buyers regarding the after-sales service of manufacturers. It has done so during the first quarter of 2021 and evaluating a total of 45.207 opinions about these services, extracted from websites, blogs, forums and social networks where there is conversation about the motor in our country.

Thus, the consultancy has made a list of the ten automobile brands that have the highest percentage of positive opinions among users. This classification is headed by BMW, followed by Porsche and Toyota, in second and third place, respectively.

Aspects such as the quality of the service, the treatment received, the speed of the work carried out, guarantee policies, professionalism or quality, cleanliness and comfort of the reception facilities for vehicles and customers.

Complete this top 10 of manufacturers best valued by users for their level of after-sales service Honda, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Hyundai, Mazda and Audi, in this order. In this ranking, as you can see, Generalist and Premium manufacturers are mixed, which gives an idea of ​​the importance of this service, whether you have spent more or less money on the purchase of your vehicle.

The brands with the best after-sales service