The Pixel 4a is just around the corner, as its presentation is expected around 14 this May. The Pixel or the Pixels, because if Google does not change the launch strategy of their phones we would have a couple formed by the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL, both with the same brain and the same cameras, and with changes in size, battery capacity, screen and little else.

With such close proximity to its presentation, it was rare that the rate of leaks did not increase and now we have one more to add to a long list of them that has accompanied us for months. It has not been presented yet but it is already circulating a video review of the Pixel 4a cameras which, as we have said before, must be identical to those of the Pixel 4a XL. And in this review of the TecnoLike Plus channel, the complete technical characteristics of the phone in photographic matters are also detailed.

These are the cameras of the Pixel 4a according to the leaked review

As in previous years, with Google’s A models we would speak of medium ranges, or super average ranges, powered by the manufacturer’s proprietary software, but still with a sensitive step between these and the models that lead the catalog. Hence, in the Pixel 4a we find, for example, with a single rear camera when, remember, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL already made the leap last October 2019 to the double rear camera.

Google pulls known sensors for its Pixel 4a with a mix between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 cameras

For the main camera of the Google Pixel 4a, the North American manufacturer would have opted for a Sony IMX363 sensor, which already gives us enough characteristics attached to the camera. For example, what would we talk about 12.2 megapixel capacity embedded in a sensor about 1 / 3.6 inches. Thanks to that we would have pixels of 1.4 micrometers of capacity and without the possibility of merging them to capture more luminosity, something typical in the sensors of this photographic capacity.

The sensor, which was already mounted on phones of past generations such as the Pixel 3 or Pixel 4 that we mentioned above, would come accompanied by a f / 1.73 aperture lens, quite bright, and for both optical and electronic stabilization. So for the rear camera of this Pixel 4a we would have OIS and EIS, and it would be virtually identical to the rear camera of the Pixel 4 except for the absence of the second sensor.

As for the front camera, we would have a Sony IMX355 sensor, which would already be telling us that the Pixel 4a will arrive with 8 front megapixels. We would have pixels of 1.14 micrometers in size, smaller than the rear ones, and again without the possibility of fusion to obtain more light. This camera would have an f / 2.0 lens with electronic stabilization and would be the same camera as that used by the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a, including their XL versions.

The review begins on video clarifying that the analyzed model is prior to software that we will see at launch when it finally occurs. This means that some of the aspects discussed could vary with a final version of the software incorporated into the device, especially in relation to the Google Camera that must be included as standard, and that should be identical to that offered by the Google Pixel 4, with some shortcomings to establish a new difference between categories.

Night Sight mode, Astrophotography mode and Portrait mode guaranteed

The analysis highlights the good automatic adaptation of the phone’s software to the conditions of each scene, something that depends mostly on the AI ​​attached to the Google Pixel camera, something in which the North American company has stood out for several generations. We do not have optical zoom so the tests carried out are with electronic zoom (increased interpolated by software) supported by the same AI. Low noise noise elimination stands out.

Throughout the video, not too long, there are also tests with the natural macro of the rear lens and also in the Portrait mode, the operation of which Google has publicly described on several occasions. Of course, we have the Night Sight mode or low light mode and the tests reflect the work of the Google software, showing results similar to those of the Pixel 4 already in circulation. By the way, we will have Astrophotography mode to photograph night skies.