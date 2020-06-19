Even though a protocol for the gradual and orderly transition to greater economic activity in the country’s capital was put in place since the week, the truth is that for now the health traffic light in Mexico City will remain red, with the that some businesses and activities that I hoped to open during the following week will remain closed.

During the past week, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stressed that in addition to some activities starting to reopen during these days, between June 22 and June 26, many others could do the same if the health light changed from red to orange.

These activities included the following:

Monday, June 22: Tianguis and capital markets on wheels will be able to operate normally.

Tuesday, June 23: The reopening of shops and other activities in the Historic Center will begin.

Wednesday, June 24: Hotels will be able to operate 30 percent of their capacity.

Thursday, June 25: the shopping malls will reopen to 30 percent of their capacity.

The truth is that although hospital capacity has begun to improve their numbers, the conditions are not all adequate to advance at the traffic light, so some spaces that were ready for opening will have to wait at least one more week to begin reactivating their operations.

Those who remain open and those who will not open

This was announced this Friday by the head of the CDMX government, who at a press conference indicated that, at least throughout the following week, the epidemiological traffic light will remain red in the country’s capital.

From time to time, the conference indicated that based on figures from the Ministry of Health, the percentage of hospital occupancy is 65 percent, while the percentage of positivity for COVID-19 is 47 percent.

It is expected that if the drop in hospital occupation is maintained during the following week, the traffic light could subtract an advance.

Considering this scenario, the capital official indicated that the businesses that will remain closed will be the following:

Additionally, he pointed out that the activities that can operate even when the traffic light remains red will be:

Health, emergency and safety services

Grocery and food trade

Logistics and transportation services

Primary agriculture and livestock sector

Digital commerce by applications

Mining

Building

Transport manufacturing

Beer productions

Manufacturing industry

Neighborhood Trade

services professionals, scientists and technicals

The blow to business

In the absence of progress in the epidemiological traffic light, sectors such as retail and restaurateurs will continue to suffer the closure of their establishments, which in business terms means millions of losses.

At least that’s how a recent report by GlobalData exposes it, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls by 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

In this sense, it is worth quoting data from the US Census Bureau, which warns that the category with the strongest drop in sales has been that of clothing and accessories, with a sales contraction of 78.8 percent; followed by electronics, which has had a sales contraction of 60 percent; while the home furnishings and accessories category has seen a 58 percent contraction.

With this, the situation that was already visible in the sector will worsen. The real estate company Cushman & Wakefield estimated last year, before the coronavirus pandemic, that up to 12,000 large chain stores could close in 2020.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299