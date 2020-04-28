If there is someone who does not give up on love it is Belinda. The 30-year-old singer has a totally enviable talent, beauty and career, but she has had no luck on the romantic plane.

The award-winning artist has allowed herself to be conquered and has boasted of a sentimental partner on multiple occasions; However, he assured in an interview in 2017 that he’s only really fallen in love once.

“I have lived disappointed (…). I expect a lot from people and tend to be disappointed. Really in life, to love, I can tell you that once in my life and now. I thought two, but no. Real one ”, he said in a conversation with Gustavo Adolfo Infante for the program The minute that changed my destiny.

Furthermore, on the subject of love, Beli added: “I think we have all been disappointed in love because that person we are waiting for, that prince charming is not. Obviously, over time you realize that, the first months are very nice and then the reality of the person comes out and the interest or evil comes out …“

These are all the gallants who have conquered Belinda

Although rumors have plagued their personal relationships, there are some courtships that have become very public. Next, we present the pairs of the interpreter of “Beautiful betrayal“, from his first and tender romance to his controversial relationship with Criss Angel.

Christopher Uckermann

The singer and actor participated in novels such as “Adventures in Time” and “Amigos x siempre” and started a beautiful relationship when they were preadolescents.

“Chris and I were little boyfriends (…) When he cut me off, when we were done, we were on Adventures in fact time and, suddenly, he no longer wanted to be with me and he made me ‘cut them off’, he recently told Daniel Sosa for the program “We continue continuing.

Similarly, the star confessed that in the face of this action by Uckermann “cried, cried and cried. The next day I didn’t want to go to the call, I wanted the time machine to take me but right now. “

In addition, he noted that although Chris regretted “I no longer forgave him.” Likewise, he revealed that his first kiss was with the exRBD.

Ben talei

Belinda and the surgeon Ben talei They were related since 2018 and were still captured last year. Also, between the two there was a scandal in May 2019 due to the alleged “hacking” that the doctor made to the actress’ Instagram account to publish photos of both.

Before the accusations, the doctor defended himself in Red Hot, saying that he was her boyfriend and explained what apparently would have happened with the published and deleted images.

“Nothing they said is true. We uploaded some photos to our accounts when we were in Dubai. After that she got a little scared for a reason, took the photos off and called her publicist“He said.

Belinda, for her part, denied having a romance at the time.

“I do not have a couple. I’m happy, I’m very busy and that’s the only thing I can say“She maintained before the journalist Nelssie Carrillo who approached her at the Los Angeles Airport and disclosed Tribuna.

Similarly, he asked in a statement to stop “the attacks and defamation against Benjamin Talei. He is an honorable, respectable person and whom I highly esteem,” reported People En Español.

Pepe Diaz

According to the magazine Clase, Beli’s romance with businessman Pepe Díaz was only for a few months and they assure that they decided to break up on good terms. This was also a couple of Eiza Gonzalez.

Maluma

Both met in La Voz Kids Colombia and, although the Spanish-born woman was seen sharing with the Colombian on several occasions and linked them romantically for some time, their alleged relationship was never confirmed.

They recently starred in a live on Instagram where they revealed their great chemistry and friendship.

Giovani dos Santos

The courtship of the actress with the footballer was one of the most caught the attention of the press. They were together between 2008 and 2010, although they had known each other for some years before. When they were a couple they popularized the “Beliseñal” and every time Gio scored a goal, he made the gesture; Infobae reported.

After finishing, they had a discussion on Twitter and from this fight the phrase was born: “You see you still miss me“

Octavio García

Another rumored love of beauty was the bullfighter Octavio García. This was also not confirmed.

Mohamed Morales

According to Debate, one of the award-winning artist’s most stormy affairs was with the businessman Mohamed Morales Well, after ending the relationship, he sued him for extortion and sexual harassment.

The two reached an agreement on the matter in 2010, revealed the Who magazine.

Criss Angel

Without a doubt, one of the most controversial idylls of the celebrity was with the magician Criss Angel. The two met during an illusionist show in Las Vegas 2016 and have since started seeing them together. In fact, in their accounts on networks they shared images of their trips and outings.

Sadly, they ended in September 2017 and the magician posted a cryptic message after his breakup with the diva.

# Shows | The flame between Belinda and Criss Angel was extinguished> https://t.co/fowvSxXd1O pic.twitter.com/pTe7b7lc8C – El Mundo Newspaper (@ElMundoSV) September 11, 2017

“Don’t listen to your heart, listen to your inner voice. I should have listened to her. Love does not come with a price, honesty must always be … That lesson cost me millions that enriched a true teacher of deception“He said as reported by People En Español.

Lupillo Rivera

Last year, Belinda was strongly associated with Lupillo Rivera while both were mentors of La Voz. The rumors increased after the singer got a tattoo on Beli’s face, but he denied that there was more than friendship between the two.

“Belinda and I have never been dating. Belinda and I have simply been friends (…). We met, we liked each other, we talked a lot and we got along very smoothly, ”she explained in a video on her Instagram account. About the ink on his skin, he said it was a challenge.

Likewise, the list of alleged boyfriends of the young woman does not stop there, because it has also been related to Rodrigo Guirao, Ryan Pichard, Mario Domm, Jay de la Cueva, Billy Méndez, Alberich Bormann and even Zac Efron.

In this regard, he assured the driver Gustavo Adolfo Infante that “they invent” couples that he does not even know.

“They invent me people that I have seen once or twice in my life and they already say that they are my boyfriends. I’m used to it, I don’t care. Before it affected me a lot, today I already expect it. They have invented everything, I think they need to say that I have two heads or wings, “he concluded.

.