There is no better gift to celebrate your dad than a good selection of books that will help them manage their talents.

Celebrating dad with a good selection of books will help them have works that will help them manage their talent, at a key moment in order to take advantage of the knowledge with which we will be able to improve results not only professionally, but in our daily life.

Rich father poor father

Inside rich dad. Poor Father (New Updated Edition) .: What the Rich Teach Their Children About Money Robert T. Kiyosaki He is preparing a work that is a classic in business literature, since in this work he dismisses the belief that we need to have a high income to make wealth, especially now that technology and digital are establishing new benchmarks.

Within the work, it is shown how to challenge beliefs that have limited the generation of money.

As man thinks

In As a man thinks, this is his life. (Timeless Wisdom Collection) (Spanish Edition), James Allen Explains how thinking works in character, as well as the influence it has on purpose and ideals, as well as visions that will help you to manage our life through the thoughts we have.

Leadership

John C. Maxwell He is in charge of The 21 irrefutable laws of leadership: Follow these laws, and people will follow you a work in which you develop what he says are the 21 undeniable laws of leadership, where he warns both strategies and cases of errors when and seeks to form a leader profile.

Among the topics it addresses is the ability to be effective based on the level of leadership available or how to achieve teamwork.

The success

Malcolm Gladwell He is the author responsible for Out of Series: Why Some People Succeed and Others Not, a work in which he explains topics such as the 10,000 hour rule, the problem geniuses have and what he says are the three lessons by Jose Flom.

Start and win

In Profit comes first: Transform your business into a money machine Mike Michalowicz proposes a new way of doing business where he talks about a new approach to accounting behavior, so you must follow a sales-less-profit formula equal to expenses.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299