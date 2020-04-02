In times of confinement like those we live in, it is more than logical that Internet content consumption increases, the developers and creators themselves have offered bargains to entertain us at home in addition to various discounts, but right now is when we should be most alert in the face of possible attacks by cyber criminals.

The boys of Nokia, who thinking especially of those who use their mobile devices to telework, have worked to analyze how malware and hackers are taking advantage of the coronavirus to infect devices or steal credentials.

‘Malware’ everywhere and dozens of impersonation campaigns that make attacking users pass as authorities, seem the most important dangers that we must avoid these days.

In a detailed analysis that has been published on the Nokia website, the Nordic company has wanted to contribute its grain of sand to indicate what are the main cyber threats in these alarm days, and thus help us avoid bigger problems than we already have with the pandemic.

Indeed they claim that malware or malicious applications directly related to coronavirus they are largely to blame for the identified attacks, for example the WHO is preparing its own app although around 20 malicious replicas will emerge around it; and also the phishing or impersonation campaigns related to the virus.

In times of coronavirus, these are the most common threats according to Nokia

The threat intelligence laboratory of Nokia was in charge of carrying out the study, concluding in summary that these are the three main threats detected repeatedly in the last days:

‘Corona Virus’ Trojan.- It is malicious software designed to infect Microsoft Windows machines, which imitates a real map with the distribution of the number of coronavirus cases by regions. This application directs users to a download that installs the malware on the computer, seeking to steal their user credentials on various systems and any personal data that may be carried.

CovidLock Android Ransomware.- Understanding that a ransomware is an attack intended to hijack data or users’ computers in exchange for a reward to recover them, it is easier to explain to you than this malicious application, what it claims lock the computers of the infected user after asking for a ransom up to $ 250 in bitcoins for unlocking.

This software promises users offer them the location of other infected people With COVID-19 they are around him, but far from helping them stay isolated, what he wants is to rob them.

Android.Corona Safety Mask SMS Scam.- The term scam is the English word that is used to refer to scams by electronic means, and in this case the app is presented as an aid in finding a mask stock nearby.

Nothing is further from reality, because the software is capable of stealing information and accessing SMS messages from the smartphone, to send them fraudulently to the contacts without the user being able to detect it.

As you may have seen, most threats lie in desperate search for material or information, and often take advantage of need and disinformation to infect devices and scam users, who are often not even aware having opened any malicious software.

In these cases, caution should be reinforced when browsing, since as always the best antivirus on the Internet are ourselves, avoiding installing software from unknown sources, clicking on unwanted ads or opening suspicious emails, among other methods.

In the source link you can find the full document they have published Nokia’s cybersecurity experts, although they say they will remain vigilant in publishing any cyber threats that arise as soon as possible, looking for users to be as safe that we can be in these times when content consumption increases.

Also included in the document are some cool tips to keep devices safe, but most of them are the ones we usually recommend, such as entering only sites and stores with proven reputations, using an antivirus if possible, keeping the devices updated, and so on, etc. We did not want to emphasize, but rather show you where the threats are going these days so be on the lookout for information on the coronavirus.

Nokia

