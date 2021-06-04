These are the bets of the Spanish equity funds that do the best this 2021

The alpha, that is, the ability or ability that managers have to generate profitability compared to the benchmark index does not come so much from the rises in the Portuguese PSI 20, since it barely appreciates 5.15% but rather from the choice of values ​​and the conformation of the portfolios. It should be remembered that in the category of Spanish equity funds, investment in companies from the neighboring country is also allowed, since most funds refer to the Ibex 5 or the General Index of the Madrid Stock Exchange and the PSI 20.

The funds that do best this year are the Cobas Iberia managed by the well-known investor Francisco García Paramés with an accumulated return in the year of 24.95%, the Horos Value Iberia 23.19%, the Sabadell España Bolsa Cartera 22 91%, Caixabank Bolsa España 150 Cartera 22.55%, Abante Global Funds Spanish Opportunities 21.03% and Okavango Delta 21%.

Among the top five positions of these funds are four repeating stocks. Four big decided bets of these funds: Banco Santander, Inditex, Iberdrola and the Portuguese company Semapa with interests in the paper, cement and waste and water management sectors, according to the latest records available in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In the case of Santander, Inditex and Iberdrola appear as the main bets right now of the Sabadell España Bolsa Cartera and Caixabank Bolsa España 150 Cartera funds. Semapa, for its part, although unknown to the general public, is a classic of Spanish value funds and is one of the great convictions of both Cobas Iberia and Horos Value Iberia.

In the case of Semapa is the main position of the García Paramés fund with 8.97% and also the first bet of Horos with 10.97% of the total equity invested in the company. Iberdrola shares also occupy the main position of the Sabadell España Bolsa Cartera fund with 10.03%, followed by Banco Santander with 8.64% and Inditex with 7.59%. The Caixabank vehicle, for its part, invests 12.46% in Iberdrola, 9.59% in Banco Santander and 9.53% of its capital in Inditex.

In the case of Abante Global Funds Spanish Opportunities and Okavango Delta they share the same main positions, since both funds are managed by José Ramón Iturriaga. The great convictions of the ‘star’ manager of the Spanish firm go through CaixaBank, Prisa, Unicaja, Aedas Homes and Liberbank.

Other values ​​to take into account are those that are repeated the most in the wardrobe of the portfolios that are working best this 2021. Specifically, there are three securities such as Repsol, Meliá Hotels and Merlin Properties that are part of five of the six funds, with the exception of the Sabadell España Bolsa Portfolio.