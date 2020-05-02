The first thing you need to know is that “MOD” is an acronym for the word “modified.” That means that the WhatsApp MODs are in charge of creating new versions of the app that are different from the original because they have attached various modifications. These changes are made by programmers so that you can enjoy an application that has a much broader customization capacity. For example, you can choose the font you like, have two WhatsApp accounts and much more. But this is only the beginning.

Now why do you have to use a WhatsApp MOD? Actually the answer is super simple. If you want to have a wide range of options in the application that allow you to go beyond simple basic fixes, then modifications are all you need. Your experience will improve dramatically.

WhatsApp Plus, from the best WhatsApp MODs

This is one of the most popular modifications on the market. Best of all, it’s much better than the original app because the security and privacy it offers are really strong. Another interesting option is that it allows you to stay hidden while you are using the application. That is, you will not appear “online”.

But that’s not all, another of the most used functions is to hide each of the blue checks. So, when you have read a message, no one will know what you have done. A very favorable point is that you will be able to send more photos and videos than the original version. In addition, you can send larger files, up to 50 MB. It is a very safe and stable MOD that will give you a lot of really useful functions.

You can download the WhatsApp Plus MOD from here: Download APK

GBWhatsApp, a super practical and safe MOD

This MOD is also part of the WhatsApp Plus family. That means that it has been created by the developers themselves, which is great news. One of the premises of this MOD is that it makes it possible for you to use two numbers on the same mobile. Yes, you can have two different accounts in the application.

Another really remarkable feature is that it will allow you to change every detail of the app’s design. You can modify the colors, fonts, you can add new themes, configure any type of option in the notifications section, send more files and heavier photos, etc. It is one of the best WhatsApp MODs, it works like a charm.

You can download the GBWhatsApp MOD from here: Download APK

YOWhatsApp, modify any detail

The best thing about this MOD is that it is really stable, it offers a unique protection at the level of security and privacy of your messages, everything will be shielded within the modification of the application. Now if you want to change every WhatsApp thing, then this is the MOD you are looking for.

Bring a personalization kit that will allow you to do and create everything you have in mind. Whether modifying colors, fonts, backgrounds, check colors, the way in which your profile photo will appear and more. It is really exhaustive, you can spend hours changing each section.

You can download the MOD YOWhatsApp from here: Download APK

What WhatsApp MOD should you download?

As you have seen, WhatsApp MODs are very similar to each other, the decision you make will not change things on a large scale.

If you want a super popular MOD that is used by a large number of people, that has great support and is safe, then WhatsApp Plus is an excellent option, in the event that your priority is to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same mobile GBWhatsApp will be of great help, the modification it offers is based on utility. If you are one of those people who wants to change every detail of WhatsApp, that is, colors, fonts, arrangement of the profile photo, background nuances, etc., YOWhatsApp offers you an immense range of possibilities.

Now that you know everything about WhatsApp MODs which one are you going to download. Tell us which one is your favorite!

Share it with your friends!