Staying locked up in your home for weeks It is hard for anyone, but it is much harder if you are not used to cooking. The first reaction, of course, might be to find the phone for our favorite fast food franchise, but most of them have closed while the quarantine lasts.

Supermarkets do remain open, and in them we can find more and more pre-cooked food, but it is likely that you have already tired of it. And on top of that, the waiting times to receive home orders have been extended with the increase in demand.

But there is one last option (if you do not dare to learn to cook online, of course): go to those cooked food delivery companies that are still active and place your order online. Let’s review some of them.

Wetaca

Wetaca is a startup that was born with the aim of becoming “the Inditex of food” and now manages one of the best known food delivery services in our country. On their website they explain how it works:

“Every Thursday we launch a new menu and you can place your order until the following Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. We cook every week and we do not work with stock. Every week we offer you 20 unique dishes, 4 starters, 4 side dishes, 4 main dishes and 4 desserts as well as main dishes and side dishes. You can include in your order all the dishes you want and you will receive them all together in the same delivery in the place and on the day that you prefer “.

How has the quarantine affected them ?: Wetaca issued a statement on March 11 assuring that they would continue to fulfill orders throughout the Peninsula, that for now they had guaranteed the supply of raw materials and that they had reinforced sanitation measures.

MenuDiet

Special quarantine offer to save shipping costs.

Menudiet seeks to reach an audience with a more ‘healthy’ profile, an aspect that is appreciated not only in their catalog of dishes, but in the fact that they assign a dietary advisor to everyone who registers, and that they include a ‘complementary food guide’ with each delivery.

His proposal is based on the delivery of weekly frozen menus and packaged in mono-tuppers (from € 3.75 each) “so you don’t waste food again.”

How has the quarantine affected them ?: On their website they clarify that their online service continues to operate normally, distributing cooked food to the entire Peninsula with the exception that during the state of alarm there will be no deliveries on Saturdays.

Well, that, and that the ‘comments’ field of the purchase process allows us to indicate whether or not we want to avoid direct contact with the dealers.

Your loss

Tupperdicion began distributing only in the center of the city of Madrid, and they already distribute throughout the Peninsula. They accept orders until Sunday so you can plan the following week and deliver them on Monday.

How has the quarantine affected them ?: “We continue and we will continue cooking for you. Remember! Orders of the week in the peninsula until Sunday 0:55”.

Besides that, have exceptionally enabled a new service called ‘Delivery Express’, a same-day delivery initiative aimed at preventing Madrid residents from being forced to go to their physical store (“only the entire city of Madrid with postal codes starting with 280 are included in the daily delivery area”) .

Nococinomás.es

The Nococinomás proposal is based on offering more than 100 different dishes of “the traditional home cooking”, cooked in the traditional way and using organic vegetables that grow in small gardens.

Its users can have their order the next day at their home as long as they make it from Monday to Thursday before 1:00 p.m.

How has the quarantine affected them ?: They continue to deliver their homemade food to all of peninsular Spain. According to his Facebook fanpage, “We continue to collect and manage your orders.”