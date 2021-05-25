These are the best USB-C memories that you can use with your mobile or tablet

With these USB-C memories you can make a backup copy of your mobile or transfer files from your smartphone to your PC and vice versa.

One of the great advantages of the evolution of Android as an operating system is the inclusion of a series of functions that expand the options of our terminal to turn it into a pocket computer.

One of these technological advances that facilitate our day to day is the USB OTG or USB On-The-Go, a technology that allows us to connect a peripheral, such as a USB memory, to our smartphone or tablet and that any of these recognize it when we connect it. This gives us the possibility to make a backup copy of our terminal on removable media and it also allows us transfer files from our computer to our mobile terminal and vice versa.

As the vast majority of today’s mobiles have a USB Type C connection, we bring you our selection with the best USB-C memories that you can use with your devices.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive

If you need to easily transfer your content between your smartphone or tablet and your computer or free up space on your mobile, you can use the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive memory that has a retractable design with a USB-C connector and a traditional USB connector. This flash memory supports connections Hi-Speed ​​USB 3.1 up to 150MB / s and, in addition, it has the application SanDisk Memory Zone, which is available in the Google Play Store, through which we can manage the files and make, easily, backup copies of the content of our mobile or tablet. It has several storage options from 16 to 256 GB.

Know more: SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive 64GB

VERBATIM Store ‘n’ Go Dual

Another good USB-C memory to make a backup of our mobile is this one from VERBATIM. The classic brand of CDs and DVDs offers us a pendrive with a very contained size which supports high-speed USB 3.0 connections. This VERBATIM Store ‘n’ Go Dual memory features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection (USB 2.0 compliant) and a USB-C connection for terminals that have, at least, Android 4.0. In addition, it is compatible with the three great desktop operating systems: Windows, MacOS and Linux.

Know more: VERBATIM Store ‘n’ Go Dual 64GB

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go

With almost identical performance to its older brother, this SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go also maintains a connection Hi-Speed ​​USB 3.1, reaching 150 MB / s. Its main difference is a updated design, which includes a practical reversible cover It protects both USB-C and USB-A from memory.

Know more: SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 64GB

Kexin USB-C Flash Drive

The Kexin brand offers us a Reversible all-metal USB flash drive that withstands all kinds of blows and that it is waterproof. The Kexin USB-C Flash Drive features high read and write speeds and it is compatible with all kinds of devices.

Know more: Kexin USB-C Flash Drive 64GB

Leizhan Type-C Flash Drive

Another good quality USB-C memory is this one made by Leizhan, which has a Hi-Speed ​​USB Type A 3.0. In addition, it has a very practical design that allows us hide the USB connection that we are not using at the moment. We can acquire this Leizhan Type-C Flash Drive in three striking colors, blue, green and purple, and with different storage options, 32, 64, 128 and 256 GB.

Know more: Leizhan Type-C Flash Drive 64GB

