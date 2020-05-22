Netflix has published a list of the best televisions to watch its content within the streaming platform, among which we find devices from Sony, Samsung and Panasonic. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Netflix has published a list of the best televisions for see its content within the streaming platform, among which we find devices from Sony, Samsung and Panasonic.

Blog that “access to entertainment content is not always enough, you should also make sure that your selections are quick and easy to see, and that they are displayed on your TV in the best possible way”. “data-reactid =” 13 ” > The company has reported through its blog that “it is not always enough to have access to entertainment content, you must also ensure that your selections are quick and easy to see, and that they are displayed on your TV in the best possible way “

Regarding the recommendations of Smart TV, the company uses different guidelines to determine what a good television is like, also emphasizing that they must have “better image quality, an easy-to-navigate menu and new functions that improve the viewing experience. Netflix”.

Another parameter that the streaming company uses to choose the winning TVs is that the operating systems integrated in them are compatible with the latest version of the application.

criteria evaluated by the company are as follows: “data-reactid =” 28 “> The criteria evaluated by the company are as follows:

Speed ​​and fluency Ease of use Best interface Optimization Easy access to Netflix

Furthermore, the company emphasizes that “for the first time we have added new criteria that determine whether a TV offers a superior interactive content experience. Interactive films and series open the doors to a new level of participation, making it possible for families to decide the future of what they are seeing. ”

The official list of televisions recommended by the company is as follows:

Samsung QLED 8K / QLED 4K / Lifestyle TV / Q950TS / Q900TS / Q800T / Q90T / Q80T / Q70T / The Frame / The Serif Panasonic series: HX750 / HX800 / HX810 / HX830 / HX850 / HX880 / HX940 / HX940 / HX970 / HX940 BRAVIA X80H (XH80) / XH81 / X95H (XH95) / Z8H (ZH8) / Z9H and series AH8 (A8), A9S (A9).

These are the best TVs to watch streaming according to Netflix appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 41 “> The post These are the best TVs to watch streaming according to Netflix appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.