These are the best teas to boost memory and improve brain health



Variants like green tea, ginko biloba, and rosemary tea contain powerful organic compounds that boost mental health and protect the brain.

Memory is one of the most essential components of good brain function. It is the way in which the brain allows us to encode, store and retrieve information from the past. It is true that as we age, memory may decrease due to a number of changes in the human body. However, as in most health conditions, there are always good recommendations focused on lifestyle and natural ingredient alternatives, to protect the neural networks that are related to good memory.

The brain is the organ in charge of control and coordinate all the movements we make and to process sensory information. It is dedicated to regulating homeostatic functions, such as blood pressure, body temperature, and heartbeat. Within its more normal functions it is well known that the brain it is responsible for learning, cognition, memory and emotions. Its optimal functioning is directly related to our habits and customs, in such a way that everything influences: the diet we follow, the quality of sleep, stress levels, vices, the degree of physical activity.

Although the way we live directly influences brain function, science has proven that there are some variants of teas that are related to its wonderful natural effects to enhance memory. Its main benefits include its powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents.

1. Green tea

Green tea is considered the healthiest drink on the planet, there are numerous studies that support its benefits to promote longevity and good health. In particular, the power of green tea on brain function draws attention, in principle because it contains a large amount of antioxidants known as catechins and flavonoids. These powerful substances are not only responsible for giving green tea a unique flavor, they offer extensive benefits for cognitive health. The antioxidants in green tea work to prevent oxidative stress caused by free radicalshighly reactive cells that are caused by pollution, sun exposure, and other aging factors. It is well known that oxidative stress is one of the main causes of the appearance of various chronic diseases and the reason is that it breaks natural cellular processes. By preventing these breakdowns, green tea can help maintain healthy memory and cognitive function. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging examined the effects of green tea on the memory of 20 healthy women, who received either green tea extract or a cornstarch placebo. All participants were subjected to memory tests after a 24-hour period. The results found that those women who consumed the green tea extract significantly improved reading ability and memories. Additionally, scientists discovered that green tea contains an amino acid known as l-theanine. Which has been shown to be compound improves focus and the time spent on deep sleep cycles. There are also five other interesting references in which research published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that l-theanine and caffeine helped stimulate cognitive decline.

2. Gingko Biloba tea

Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) is a medicinal plant from Asia whose leaves have been used for more than 2,000 years against various ailments, mainly related to the brain and blood flow. It is a highly valued medicine remedy in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine, although it is used for various conditions. It is one of the most effective and popular natural supplements for cognitive impairment disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Today there are more studies and research that have shown its magnificent benefits for increase mental clarity and memory retention. There is an interesting study that was published in Complementary and Alternative Medicine, in which the effects of gingko tea and its effect on working memory were examined. The researchers’ results were compelling, as they found that participants who consumed gingko Biloba for 14 days their scores on tests of working memory tasks had improved.

3. Rosemary tea

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis L.) is an aromatic plant known and used since ancient times as a condiment and especially extremely valued since ancient times for its therapeutic benefits. Its healing properties are associated with its unique essential oil content: 1,8-cineole, alpha-pinene, camphor, alpha-terpineol, camphene, borneol, bornyl acetate, limonene, linalol, myrcene, and verbenone. These substances are responsible for its benefits for maintain brain health by improving memory. Research shows that its powerful aromatic oils are closely related to memory. According to a study published in the journal Phytotherapy, rosemary works to improve scopolamine-induced long-term memory in rats. Rosemary was also found to help inhibit AChE activity and also stimulate enzymes that support blood flow to the brain.

