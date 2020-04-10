Quentin Tarantino knew he wanted the Stealers Wheel’s “Stuck in the Middle With You” for a particular scene from Reservoir Dogs, his 1992 debut film. The bad thing is I only had $ 13,000 to buy the movie license.

So He dialed EMI, contacted the respective companies, and told them that he wanted that song yes or yes for his movie.. “How much do you have?” They asked him. “$ 13,000,” replied the director. And with that money bought a single song that became a hit in the 90s from the premiere of Reservoir Dogs and the torture scene starring Mr. Rubio and a police hostage who cuts off an ear …

And it is one of the many stories that Tarantino has with the songs that appear in his films (or is it the other way around?). And that’s why, because we are a big fan of Tarantino and his filmography, but above all the songs he always chooses for his tapes, is that here We leave you a list of great songs that appear in iconic films and that have marked us:

“You Can Never Tell” – Chuck Berry

St. Louis to Liverpool, 1964

Pulp Fiction – Quentin Tarantino (1994)

“Where Is My Mind?” – Pixies

Surfer Rosa, 1988

Fight Club – David Fincher (1999)

Ghost Town – The Specials

1981

Snatch – Guy Ritchie (2000)

“Baby’s On Fire” – The Venus in Furs

1998

Velvet Goldmine – Todd Haynes (1998)

* Cover of the Brian Eno’s original song 1973 from the album Here Come the Warm Jets.

“Exit Music (For A Film)” – Radiohead

OK Computer, 1997

Romeo + Juliet – Baz Luhrmann (1996)

Born Slippy – Underworld

nineteen ninety five

Trainspotting – Danny Boyle (1996)

Perfect Day – Lou Reed

Transformer, 1972

Trainspotting – Danny Boyle (1996)

“London Calling” – The Clash

London Calling, 1979

Billy Elliot – Stephen Daldry (2000)

Town Called Malice – The Jam

The Gift, 1982

Billy Elliot – Stephen Daldry (2000)

“Love My Way” – The Psychedelic Furs

Forever Now, 1982

The Wedding Singer – Frank Coraci (1998) / Call Me By Your Name – Luca Guadagnino (2017)

“Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime” – Beck

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – Michel Gondry (2004)

* Cover of the The Korgis original song 1980.

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead” – Bauhaus

1979

The Hunger – Tony Scott (1983)

“Stuck in the Middle with You” – Stealers Wheel

Stealers Wheel, 1972

Reservoir Dogs – Quentin Tarantino (1992)

“Rammstein” – Rammstein

Herzeleid, 1995

Lost Highway – David Lynch (1997)

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” – The Verve

Urban Hymns, 1997

Cruel Intentions – Roger Kumble (1999)

Goodbye Horses – Q Lazzarus

Married to the Mob, 1988

The Silence of the Lambs – Jonathan Demme (1991)

“Midnight, The Stars and You” – Al Bowlly (Ray Noble And His Orchestra)

1934

The Shining – Stanley Kubrick (1980)

Police and Thieves – Junior Marvin

1976

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels – Guy Ritchie (1998)

“Johnny B. Goode” – Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry Is on Top, 1959

Back to the Future – Robert Zemeckis (1985)

Stand By Me – Ben E. King

1961

Stand By Me – Rob Reiner (1986)

“I Love You Mary Jane” – Sonic Youth, Cypress Hill

Judgment Night: Music from the Motion Picture, 1993

Judgment Night – Stephen Hopkins (1993)

Playground Love – Air

The Virgin Suicides, 2000

The Virgin Suicides – Sofia Coppola (1999)

“Like a Friend” – Pulp

Great Expectations: The Album, 1997

Great Expectations – Alfonso Cuarón (1998)

Mrs. Robinson ”- Simon & Garfunkel

Bookends, 1968

The Graduate – Mike Nichols (1967)

“The End” – The Doors

The Doors, 1967

Apocalypse Now – Francis Ford Coppola (1979)

Canned Heat – Jamiroquai

Synkronized, 1999

Napoleon Dynamite – Jared Hess (2004)

“Tiny Dancer” – Elton John

Madman Across the Water, 1971

Almost Famous – Cameron Crowe (2002)

“Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” – Nancy Sinatra

How Does That Grab You ?, 1966

Kill Bill – Quentin Tarantino (2003)

* Cover of the Cher original song 1966.

Precious Maybe – Beth Orthon

Trailer Park (Legacy Edition), 1996

The Acid House – Paul McGuigan (1998)

“Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” – Harry Belafonte

1956

Beetlejuice – Tim Burton (1988)

“Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” – The First Edition

The First Edition, 1967

The Big Lebowski – Ethan and Joel Coen (1998)

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” – Simple Minds

1985

The Breakfast Club – John Hughes (1985)

“Bring Me To Life” – Evanescence

Fallen, 2003

Daredevil – Mark Steven Johnson (2003)

“Lose Yourself” – Eminem

8 Mile, 2002

8 Mile – Curtis Hanson (2002)

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Metallica

Ride the Lightning, 1984

Zombieland – Ruben Fleischer (2000)

“The Blower’s Daughter” – Damian Rice

O, 2002

Closer – Mike Nichols (2004)

“Of dog loves” – Control Machete

Dog Loves, 2000

Dog Loves – Alejandro González Iñárritu (2000)

“Starálfur” – Sigur Rós

Ágætis byrjun, 1999

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou – Wes Anderson (2004)

“Superfreak” – Rick James

Street Songs, 1981

Little Miss Sunshine – Valerie Fari and Jonathan Dayton (2006)

“Pretty Woman” – Roy Orbison

1964

Pretty Woman – Garry Marshall (1990)

Kiss Me – Sixpence None the Richer

Sixpence None the Richer, 1997

She’s All That – Robert Iscove (1999)

“The Moon Song” – Karen O

2013

Her – Spike Jonze (2013)

Come and Get Your Love – Redbone

Wovoka, 1973

Guardians of the Galaxy – James Gunn (2014)

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” – Frankie Valli

1967

10 Things I Hate About You – J. Gil (1999)

“New Slang” – The Shins

Oh, Inverted World, 2001

Garden State – Zach Braff (2004)

“You Make My Dreams” – Hall and Oates

Voices, 1980

500 Days of Summer – Marc Webb (2009)

“Sea of ​​Love” – ​​Cat Power

The Covers Record, 2000

Juno – Jason Reitman (2007)

* Cover of the original Phillips song from 1959.

Silent Sigh – Badly Drawn Boy

Silent Sigh, 2002

About a Boy – Chris and Paul Weitz (2002)

“Howlin ‘For You” – The Black Keys

Brothers, 2010

Deadpool – Tim Miller (2016)

“Like a Prayer” – Madonna

Like a Prayer, 1989

Gummo – Harmony Korine (1997)

“Immigrant Song” – Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin III, 1970

School of Rock – Richard Linklater (2003)

“Mystery of Love” – ​​Sufjan Stevens

2017

Call Me By Your Name – Luca Guadagnino (2017)

Skyfall – Adele

2012

Skyfall – Sam Mendes (2012)

“Crazy in Love” – ​​Beyoncé with JAY Z

Dangerously in Love, 2003

White Chicks – Keenen Ivory Wayans (2004)