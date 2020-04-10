Quentin Tarantino knew he wanted the Stealers Wheel’s “Stuck in the Middle With You” for a particular scene from Reservoir Dogs, his 1992 debut film. The bad thing is I only had $ 13,000 to buy the movie license.
So He dialed EMI, contacted the respective companies, and told them that he wanted that song yes or yes for his movie.. “How much do you have?” They asked him. “$ 13,000,” replied the director. And with that money bought a single song that became a hit in the 90s from the premiere of Reservoir Dogs and the torture scene starring Mr. Rubio and a police hostage who cuts off an ear …
You can also read: This is Quentin Tarantino’s ‘ranking’ of his 9 films
And it is one of the many stories that Tarantino has with the songs that appear in his films (or is it the other way around?). And that’s why, because we are a big fan of Tarantino and his filmography, but above all the songs he always chooses for his tapes, is that here We leave you a list of great songs that appear in iconic films and that have marked us:
“You Can Never Tell” – Chuck Berry
St. Louis to Liverpool, 1964
Pulp Fiction – Quentin Tarantino (1994)
“Where Is My Mind?” – Pixies
Surfer Rosa, 1988
Fight Club – David Fincher (1999)
Ghost Town – The Specials
1981
Snatch – Guy Ritchie (2000)
“Baby’s On Fire” – The Venus in Furs
1998
Velvet Goldmine – Todd Haynes (1998)
* Cover of the Brian Eno’s original song 1973 from the album Here Come the Warm Jets.
“Exit Music (For A Film)” – Radiohead
OK Computer, 1997
Romeo + Juliet – Baz Luhrmann (1996)
Born Slippy – Underworld
nineteen ninety five
Trainspotting – Danny Boyle (1996)
Perfect Day – Lou Reed
Transformer, 1972
Trainspotting – Danny Boyle (1996)
“London Calling” – The Clash
London Calling, 1979
Billy Elliot – Stephen Daldry (2000)
Town Called Malice – The Jam
The Gift, 1982
Billy Elliot – Stephen Daldry (2000)
“Love My Way” – The Psychedelic Furs
Forever Now, 1982
The Wedding Singer – Frank Coraci (1998) / Call Me By Your Name – Luca Guadagnino (2017)
“Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime” – Beck
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – Michel Gondry (2004)
* Cover of the The Korgis original song 1980.
“Bela Lugosi’s Dead” – Bauhaus
1979
The Hunger – Tony Scott (1983)
“Stuck in the Middle with You” – Stealers Wheel
Stealers Wheel, 1972
Reservoir Dogs – Quentin Tarantino (1992)
“Rammstein” – Rammstein
Herzeleid, 1995
Lost Highway – David Lynch (1997)
“Bitter Sweet Symphony” – The Verve
Urban Hymns, 1997
Cruel Intentions – Roger Kumble (1999)
Goodbye Horses – Q Lazzarus
Married to the Mob, 1988
The Silence of the Lambs – Jonathan Demme (1991)
“Midnight, The Stars and You” – Al Bowlly (Ray Noble And His Orchestra)
1934
The Shining – Stanley Kubrick (1980)
Police and Thieves – Junior Marvin
1976
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels – Guy Ritchie (1998)
“Johnny B. Goode” – Chuck Berry
Chuck Berry Is on Top, 1959
Back to the Future – Robert Zemeckis (1985)
Stand By Me – Ben E. King
1961
Stand By Me – Rob Reiner (1986)
“I Love You Mary Jane” – Sonic Youth, Cypress Hill
Judgment Night: Music from the Motion Picture, 1993
Judgment Night – Stephen Hopkins (1993)
Playground Love – Air
The Virgin Suicides, 2000
The Virgin Suicides – Sofia Coppola (1999)
“Like a Friend” – Pulp
Great Expectations: The Album, 1997
Great Expectations – Alfonso Cuarón (1998)
Mrs. Robinson ”- Simon & Garfunkel
Bookends, 1968
The Graduate – Mike Nichols (1967)
“The End” – The Doors
The Doors, 1967
Apocalypse Now – Francis Ford Coppola (1979)
Canned Heat – Jamiroquai
Synkronized, 1999
Napoleon Dynamite – Jared Hess (2004)
“Tiny Dancer” – Elton John
Madman Across the Water, 1971
Almost Famous – Cameron Crowe (2002)
“Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” – Nancy Sinatra
How Does That Grab You ?, 1966
Kill Bill – Quentin Tarantino (2003)
* Cover of the Cher original song 1966.
Precious Maybe – Beth Orthon
Trailer Park (Legacy Edition), 1996
The Acid House – Paul McGuigan (1998)
“Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” – Harry Belafonte
1956
Beetlejuice – Tim Burton (1988)
“Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” – The First Edition
The First Edition, 1967
The Big Lebowski – Ethan and Joel Coen (1998)
“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” – Simple Minds
1985
The Breakfast Club – John Hughes (1985)
“Bring Me To Life” – Evanescence
Fallen, 2003
Daredevil – Mark Steven Johnson (2003)
“Lose Yourself” – Eminem
8 Mile, 2002
8 Mile – Curtis Hanson (2002)
“For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Metallica
Ride the Lightning, 1984
Zombieland – Ruben Fleischer (2000)
“The Blower’s Daughter” – Damian Rice
O, 2002
Closer – Mike Nichols (2004)
“Of dog loves” – Control Machete
Dog Loves, 2000
Dog Loves – Alejandro González Iñárritu (2000)
“Starálfur” – Sigur Rós
Ágætis byrjun, 1999
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou – Wes Anderson (2004)
“Superfreak” – Rick James
Street Songs, 1981
Little Miss Sunshine – Valerie Fari and Jonathan Dayton (2006)
“Pretty Woman” – Roy Orbison
1964
Pretty Woman – Garry Marshall (1990)
Kiss Me – Sixpence None the Richer
Sixpence None the Richer, 1997
She’s All That – Robert Iscove (1999)
“The Moon Song” – Karen O
2013
Her – Spike Jonze (2013)
Come and Get Your Love – Redbone
Wovoka, 1973
Guardians of the Galaxy – James Gunn (2014)
“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” – Frankie Valli
1967
10 Things I Hate About You – J. Gil (1999)
“New Slang” – The Shins
Oh, Inverted World, 2001
Garden State – Zach Braff (2004)
“You Make My Dreams” – Hall and Oates
Voices, 1980
500 Days of Summer – Marc Webb (2009)
“Sea of Love” – Cat Power
The Covers Record, 2000
Juno – Jason Reitman (2007)
* Cover of the original Phillips song from 1959.
Silent Sigh – Badly Drawn Boy
Silent Sigh, 2002
About a Boy – Chris and Paul Weitz (2002)
“Howlin ‘For You” – The Black Keys
Brothers, 2010
Deadpool – Tim Miller (2016)
“Like a Prayer” – Madonna
Like a Prayer, 1989
Gummo – Harmony Korine (1997)
“Immigrant Song” – Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin III, 1970
School of Rock – Richard Linklater (2003)
“Mystery of Love” – Sufjan Stevens
2017
Call Me By Your Name – Luca Guadagnino (2017)
Skyfall – Adele
2012
Skyfall – Sam Mendes (2012)
“Crazy in Love” – Beyoncé with JAY Z
Dangerously in Love, 2003
White Chicks – Keenen Ivory Wayans (2004)