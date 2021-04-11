These are the best smart watches for swimming: they count meters, calories and even calculate the SWOLF | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A good sports watch for swimming is not as common as you might think.Although many models take basic data, not all of them do it well or provide additional useful information, such as the rhythm or the number of strokes.

If you are in this world, you will know that there is data that provides a lot of information, such as knowing how much you advance for each stroke, something that is normally calculated “by hand” but that you can already have directly on your mobile with some of the best smart watches for swimming.

Almost all brands, at least brands that have an interest in the sports sector, have at least one watch that measures distance traveled, calories, lengths and even styles, in addition to a metric of capital importance: the SWOLF.

If you do not know it, the SWOLF is an index of efficiency in swimming, resulting from crossing data such as the distance traveled, the speed and the number of strokes used to cover that distance. The better the index, the better technique you have and the better your state of form.

Others also measure the heart rate under water, something that is quite a technical difficulty.

In this list of the best swimming watches there are several that surely ring a bell. and others that don’t. Here they go.

Garmin Swim 2

This watch is probably the best in the world if what you are looking for is simply a device that helps you improve. It lacks many smart features but is the most accurate when it comes to taking swim data.

If we move a little away from the watches of pure and hard technology brands, we come to Garmin, which undoubtedly has a lot to say in terms of sports watches of all kinds, and yes, also in swimming in pools and open water.

Many of their watches also count lengths or meters, but not like the Garmin Swim 2, which is the best sports watch for swimming, objectively speaking.

It is because it is one of the few who detect style changes, something that if you swim at an almost professional level you will value a lot. No need to enter training by hand: this watch detects everything and does it very well.

Of course, calculates the SWOLF metric, which you can view in the Garmin app. It also has audible and vibration alerts when you have to get off the wall to do a new set, so it’s for all intents and purposes like a personal trainer.

Synchronize notifications from your mobile, such as calls or messages from some appsAlthough it is far from being a smart watch at the height of the Apple Watch or the Huawei Watch GT 2, something that can be seen with the naked eye on its much more limited screen.

In any case, if you value precision and reliability above all, this is the best purchase you can make.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

One of the specialized watches for sports that serve (and very well also) for swimming by Huawei is this Watch GT 2 Pro, which has become its new flagship with excellent features and an increasingly economical price for less than 200 euros .

As for what is related to sports and swimming, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is perfect because it calculates the distance, lengths, pace and calories burned. In addition, it also takes the heart rate.

With all these data, it also gives you the SWOLF metric, although there is a problem: it does not detect the swimming style, so you will have to assign it afterwards from your mobile phone or with a document that shows what each series performed has consisted of.

It has GPS, so also suitable for open water swimming.

Apple Watch Series 6 (and Series 5 too)

Now we move on to one of the most interesting watches on this list, although yes, you must have an iPhone to use it. Otherwise, you'd better skip over to the next chosen one.

Now we move on to one of the most interesting watches on this list, although yes, you must have an iPhone to use it. Otherwise, you’d better skip over to the next chosen one.

If you have an iPhone it is almost in all probability the best choice, since as a smart and sports watch it is priceless, beyond swimming.

In the pool, take all the data you need, although it must be clarified that for a somewhat more complex measurement you need to make use of some external apps. It is true that the Apple Watch Series 6 and also the Series 5 take the distance, the lengths or the time, but not the SWOLF, for example.

For that you need to resort to apps like MySwimPro (under subscription) that do extract all the information. In your case, you will have to manually enter the training in its app before getting into the pool, the way the Watch has to let you know when your rest time is running out or what style to swim.

For that you need to resort to apps like MySwimPro (under subscription) that do extract all the information. In your case, you will have to manually enter the training in its app before getting into the pool, the way the Watch has to let you know when your rest time is running out or what style to swim.

Along with external apps and their sensors, Without a doubt, the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best watches for swimming, especially since it also has other added functions, like measuring VO2 Max or doing an EKG.

Polar Vantage M

We go down a step in terms of swimming performance, and this Polar model is a multisport watch that also includes swimming, although it does not offer as many metrics as the previous ones.

Its advantage is that it perfectly complements the swimming data with those of other sports such as cycling or running, so it is ideal if you simply want to know your pace, how long you have swum or how many strokes you have taken and you prefer that you contribute more outside the pool than inside.

It has features that make it a high-level sports watch in many circumstances, yes.

Its price is somewhat more affordable than the high-end models of the same Polar or Garmin, so it is a good option for triathletes.

Fitbit Versa 2

Like the previous model, now we turn to a sports watch designed for fitness that also serves to swim like this Fitbit Versa 3, with good data collection and display, but it is not a specialized watch at the level of the Garmin Swim 2 far from it.

Like the previous model, now we turn to a sports watch designed for fitness that also serves to swim like this Fitbit Versa 3, with good data collection and display, but it is not a specialized watch at the level of the Garmin Swim 2 far from it.

That said, as with the Polar Vantage M, it’s a great buy if you are a casual swimmerSince you won’t miss all those high-level metrics that others offer.

It offers advantages that many others do not have, such as a large community where you can see exercises, training sessions and sports tips, in some cases with video included.

It can also play music independently of the mobile, something to value if you usually exercise outdoors.

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus finally has its first smartwatch with OnePlus Watch and it also has functions specially focused on fitness. Among all its functions is also the measurement of swimming, both in the pool and in open water.

It goes on sale at the end of April in Spain for 159 euros and it is a very complete watch that for swimmers and fans of the OnePlus brand may be their best purchase.

It has a standard resistance of 50 meters with IP689. It helps you improve your personal performance with hard data such as pulse, distance, calories, speed and SWOLF efficiency. It will even recognize the swimming posture to improve each stroke.

