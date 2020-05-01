Nintendo Switch It is usually a very popular option among a younger audience, so its content focuses on other types of games other than shooter. But if you’ve dodged buying yourself one because you thought there are no first-person shooter games for Switch, you’re wrong. The Japanese manufacturer has increased its catalog of games, which now include titles in this format such as Fortnite. Check out in this list what other titles you can enjoy and see if they meet your expectations. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> The Nintendo Switch system is usually a very popular option among a younger audience, so its content focuses on others types of games other than shooter. But if you dodged buying one because you thought that there are no first-person shooter games for Switch, you’re wrong. The Japanese manufacturer has increased its catalog of games, which now include titles in this format such as Fortnite Check in this list what other titles you can enjoy and see if they meet your expectations.

Id Software and Bethesda surprised their own and strangers when they reissued the Doom saga in 2016 and not only repeating the name, but with a result that was much better than we expected. The smooth action and brutal Glory Kills system were impressive on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, but the Nintendo Switch version also made this title play perfectly on a handheld console. Despite lower resolutions and some poorer textures, Doom works like a charm on Switch, and its sequel, Doom Eternal will also hit the platform, and there are even motion controls now via an update.

Superhot

Bullestorm

Third-person shooters

Splatoon 2

Fortnite

Warframe

Isometric and arcade shooters

Ikaruga

One of the best modern shoot-hellem-up and bullet hell, Ikaruga is perfect for Switch, although you can also find it on other platforms. The game only needs a few buttons, with your ship capable of firing projectiles and changing its polarity to inflict damage against certain enemies while absorbing attacks. The game was the main source of inspiration for Nier: Automata. Just don't get too mad if you struggle to go more than a few minutes without dying.

Jamestown +

Nuclear Throne

Shooting games don't usually mix, but no one told Vlambeer. This version allows you to increase your skills through the nuclear wasteland, with scorching shooting action as you head to the Nuclear Throne. You have tons of different weapons and explosives to choose from as you make your way to your goal. You will have to learn a little more in each race if you want to be successful. A single mistake can leave you vulnerable to shooting from strange game enemies, so never take your safety for granted.

Cuphead

Initially only available on Xbox One and PC, Cuphead is on Nintendo Switch. The 2D shooting game is a classic run-and-shoot title mixed with a platformer, but its hallmark is the art style reminiscent of classic Disney animated movies. However, don't let the cute exterior fool you as it's one of the hardest Switch games, too. Bosses show no mercy, especially as you get closer to the end.

Rolling Gunner

Blazing Chrome

Sine Mora EX

