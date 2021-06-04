These are the best series available on Filmin

Get to know the best series on the Spanish platform with our list of recommendations.

Our country, Spain, in addition to having a number of talents on the film industry that they have nothing to envy the great powers, they are also beginning to know the importance of the online world. In this case, we want to bring you closer to Filmin, one of the Spanish streaming platforms which has been reaping the most success in recent years, both for its commitment to content that cannot be found on the major platforms, we have already told you, for example, about the most addictive series on Netflix, as well as innovation of which they show off, with a app for mobile devices Really easy to use, as well as the possibility of seeing premieres, thanks to its ticket system.

Yes to the innovation of which they show you add the amount of big series that you can see, almost exclusively, in Filmin, you have one of the most interesting platforms to get hold of amazing and quality titles.

A list that will leave you speechless, with the odd surprise

Whether you are looking reference titles for criticism, as would be the case of This Is England, as if you value the communication skills of one of the coolest scientists in our history, Carl Sagan, with his Cosmos, we have incredible series to show you.

CosmosHalt and Catch FireThis Is EnglandFragileWhen the Dust SettlesYoung and PromisingAround the World of Willy FogInformer

Cosmos

If you are a fan of stories about our universe, of the documentaries that show us the small grain of sand that we are in the vastness of space, I think you should be well acquainted with the work of one of the greatest geniuses in astronomy, the essential Carl sagan. Through this wonderful television series of the 80’s, Carl invites us to meet how did the universe origin, how the different elements that make up the galaxies and the future that awaits us, both for us, as humanity, and for the rest of the planets. Fundamental work to teach the little ones.

Year: 1980 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 13 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Halt and Catch Fire

It seems that we liked the 80’s, since this is the decade in which the television series that we are presenting to you in this paragraph will pass, although, this time, we change the cosmos for the computing, since we will be witnesses of exception of how several assembled electronic components and some plastic parts gave I start one of the areas of technology that have helped us grow the most in the last 50 years. If you want one quality series and you are passionate about computing, Filmin gives you the opportunity to get closer to its beginnings.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 40 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

This Is England ’86

With a film of the same title as a starting point, this british tv series, which has two equally essential sequels, offers us a portrait of late last century England, where the pomp of the kings in centuries ago has given way to a society that has managed to distance itself from the stuffy English style that we all have in our heads. Against the background of 1986 World Cup, the Leader of a skin-heads band you will have to deal with problems with your girlfriend, while she will need to gather her courage to reconnect with her dad, what abused her when I was a kid.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 4 Approximate Duration: 50 minutes

Fragile

We crossed the Atlantic Ocean to enjoy a story arrival from Canada until Filmin, where we will have the opportunity to follow a curious friendship Come in two men, one from the upper class of society and another of a modest family, who will see how their destinies are crossed by a fatal accident, Or should we suspect that something else has happened? Either way, both families will see how everything they had struggled to hide will start come to light and they will do everything possible to avoid it.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 45 minutes

When the dust settles

One of the great dramas of 2020, also available in Filmin, places us in the city of Copenhagen, at the exact moment when a terrorist attack shake the foundations of the city. From then on, knowing details of the past, we will discover the lives of eight characters that, one way or another, they will end up meeting in the calamitous disaster that occurred in a restaurant in the city. Simple stories and lives, without complications in many cases, they will end up being linked by the tragedy.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Young and Promising

We often use make comparisons Come in series more or less unknown and examples on which we can have a reference, simply to know what we can find. In this case, it seems that the premise of Young and Promising brings us closer to stories like Fleabag or Girls, since we have three protagonists in their twenties in the prime of life, enjoying it, this time, in the Norwegian city of Oslo. An aspiring stand-up writer, another aspiring actress and a third aspiring writer join their destinies and debate, while dramas and funny stories emerge, about how to manage your life.

Year: 2016Seasons: 4Episodes available: 24Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Around the World of Willy Fog

Obviously, the Spanish platform, Filmin, I couldn’t put aside the Cartoon that marked an era for the boys and girls from the decades of the 80s and 90s. We could have chosen any other title David the Gnome was postulated as a clear alternative, but we have opted for the adventures of an english gentleman, who decides to go around the world, at the same time that it is pursued for a couple of detectives British, as it appears that someone with the same identity has robbed a bank. Adventures, entertainment and learning in one of the most adorable series of our childhood.

Year: 1981 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 26 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Informer

The threat of international terrorism, a hot topic in both real life and fiction, is the focal point of this british tv series, which is already available at Filmin. The arrest of Race, for a minor drug issue, will make it coerced by Gabe, a member of the anti-terrorist unit, so that work for him as a confidant. However the gabe’s shady past could end up coming to light, because your new partnerHolly owns the ambition and curiosity necessary to blow everything up.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 6 Approximate Duration: 60 minutes

Related topics: Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join