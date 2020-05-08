One more fiscal year came to an end on March 31, and it’s time to look back at Nintendo’s last 365 days in terms of software sales. The most surprising aspect was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which hit the market two weeks before the end of the fiscal year, and still It managed to position itself as one of the best-selling games on the console.

In total, the Nintendo Switch has managed to reach 356.24 million units of software in its entire life. During the last fiscal year, 168.72 million were generated in total, a 42.3% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Pokémon Sword and Shield reported sales of 17.37 million units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 11.77 million units, making it the best release for a Nintendo Switch title. Additionally, titles like Luigiʼs Mansion 3 and Super Mario Maker 2 released during this fiscal year became a hit. Sales also continued to grow steadily for titles released in previous fiscal years like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a couple more titles. The total number of games that reached one million units during this fiscal year reached 27 titles, including experiences from other companies.

Following are the 10 best-selling games on the console:

–Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77 million

–Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84 million

–The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41 million

–Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41 million

–Pokemon Sword and Shield – 17.37 million

–Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.97 million

–Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11.77 million

–Splatoon 2 – 10.13 million

–Super Mario Party – 10.10 million

–New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 6.60 million

It should be noted that Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 11.77 million units at the end of fiscal year 2020, Currently the game already has more than 13 million copies. You can learn more about this here.

Other millionaire sales of games on the console are the following:

–Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 6.33 million

–Super Mario Maker 2 – 5.48 million

–The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 4.38 million

–Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 2.87 million

–Ring Fit Adventure – 2.73 million

–Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 1.26 million

–Astral Chain – 1.08 million

–Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – 1.08 million

You can learn more about the hardware aspect of the Switch here.

Via: Nintendo

.