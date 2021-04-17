These are the best-selling mobile brands on each continent

A new report from Counterpoint Research reveals which were the most successful manufacturers in which part of the world in 2020.

We can all quote from memory some of the most popular mobile brands: Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei … We know that all of them, and more, they share the cake of the mobile phone market, But what is the percentage of each? To solve this question comes the company Counterpoint Research and its new report CY 2020 on the best-selling mobile brands on each continent.

The data obtained with this study allow us to make clear conclusions about the current market situation. Get ready, because we are going to take a quick tour of the world to find out which are the most successful manufacturers in each corner.

The best-selling mobile brands on each continent

Global mobile phone sales fell almost 10% in 2020 due to the pandemic, affecting all continents, especially South America – a 20% drop -. If we keep the global focus, we see that Samsung was the brand that sold the most mobile phones (19%), followed by Apple (15%), Huawei (14%), Xiaomi (11%), OPPO (8%) and vivo (8%).

South Korean firm appears also as a sales leader in Europe, where he was the protagonist of 32% of them. On the European continent it is also followed by Apple (22%), although Xiaomi (14%) beats Huawei (13%). The fifth position is taken by OPPO, with 3% of sales.

Things change radically if we move to North America, territory dominated by Apple solvency. The firm accounts for 50% of sales, followed very far by Samsung (25%), LG (10%), Motorola (5%) and Alcatel (4%).

The fight for the kingship in Asia is more than close, with a first place that, at the moment, Huawei has (19%). vivo is in second place, with 15%, followed by Xiaomi (14%), OPPO (14%) and Samsung (11%).

The situation is clearer in South America, where the throne is occupied by Samsung without any competition, since it accounts for 41% of total sales. Motorola (18%), Huawei (8%), Xiaomi (6%) and LG (4%) share the rest of the role in the Latin American continent.

The report made by Counterpoint does not forget Middle East and Africa, a continent in which Samsung also triumphs (twenty-one%). In this case, Huawei is in second place, with 12% of sales, followed by TECNO (9%), Itel (6%) and Xiaomi (6%).

Counterpoint Research has also inquired about global sales of feature phones, known as basic phones. The total units sold during 2020 of these models plummeted, 25% less compared to 2019. The most successful brands in this market remain the same: itel (23%), HMD (15%), TECNO (11%), Samsung (7%) and Lava (5%).

The data provided by the research company reflects that Samsung has the reign in the world market, closely followed by Apple. If something is clear also with this CY 2020 report, it is that Huawei is holding up well after the blockade received by the United States.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all