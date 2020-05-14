Apple usually sneaks a device or more into the best-seller list every year, but today, The one we came to talk about is the Android terminals that are selling the most in the world right now, at a time when, due to the global situation due to the coronavirus, global sales of smartphones are falling.

Well, the consulting firm Strategy Analytics has published a study in which it reveals which have been the best-selling mobiles in the first quarter of the year, and calls attention to the fact that we only find a high-end terminal among them: the Samsung Galaxy S20 +. But it is not this Samsung that we came to talk about today.

Samsung Galaxy A51, on the throne of the first quarter

As is often the case, some time after the first quarter of the year, Strategy Analytics, a fairly reputable market consultancy, has released its data on Android smartphone sales, and the mid-range is dominating the market, with the Samsung Galaxy A51 at the helm, which, according to this consultancy, is the best-selling Android terminal on the market. In this first quarter of the year.

However, recently we told you that another consultancy called Canalsys, also quite prestigious, he had published a study in which he stated that, during the month of May, the best-selling Android terminal it had been the Redmi Note 8, with the Samsung Galaxy A51 in second place on the list. The dates of both studies do not coincide, but what they do coincide in is the success of the Galaxy A51 and the Redmi Note 8, which right now, according to these, are the best-selling Android smartphones.

We recommend you | Discount on Amazon’s best-selling device

And, if many of the terminals that appear in both studios have something in common, it is that they belong to the mid-range, in that very interesting segment right now that goes from 170 to 300 euros, and in which we can find authentic jewels that, for a contained price, do everything well, and, in fact, they are more than enough for a large number of users, who have decided to place their trust in these terminals.

We have analyzed both the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Redmi Note 8T, and the truth is that they have seemed to us of the best alternatives that we find in the mid-range for a contained price, which is not close to 500 euros, so it is not of missing the success of both. On the other hand, According to the Strategy Analytics study, these are the other best-selling Android terminals in the first quarter:

Samsung Galaxy A51

Redmi 8

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Redmi Note 8

Samsung Galaxy A20s

As you see, Samsung dominates the ranking with an iron hand, and Xiaomi is the only other brand that appears in it. All mid-range terminals except for the Samsung Galaxy S20 + that we have discussed before, which seems to reflect the good shape of the Korean company in the high-end of this year.

Follow Andro4all