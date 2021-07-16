These are the best remedies for a jellyfish sting

Sharing space with jellyfish and hydrozoans leads to stings. There are many myths spread throughout the world about how a sting should be treated. Always, at any slightest indication that a jellyfish sting is serious, you should go to an aid station or hospital. Since the toilets will be able to decide if we are facing a situation of real danger. However, if we do not have unusual symptoms or we do not feel bad beyond the pain, How should we treat jellyfish stings?

The first thing to keep in mind is that prevention is always our best weapon. If there is a red flag, it is best not to swim in the sea, whether or not there are jellyfish. Since there may be problems that at first glance we are not able to recognize. Therefore, the most important thing is to always be careful on the beach and respect the instructions of the lifeguards.

In addition to not bathing when there are jellyfish in the water, it is also very important to teach children and adults that, even if there are dead jellyfish on the beach, they should not be touched. Although they are not alive, the poison is still active and we can hurt ourselves. All this is explained very well by the doctor Esther samper in his book If it stings, heals. 50 bad health practices exposed (Cálamo, 2019).

We should also know that, in general, jellyfish stings are not fatal in the Mediterranean. Although as always There are exceptions with certain jellyfish or hydrozoans, such as the portuguese caravel that from one year to another it has haunted the Spanish beaches. Keep in mind that the most common symptoms of the bites are pain, swelling, or redness, usually lasting only a couple of days. Any other symptom can be a warning sign, either because the jellyfish is poisonous or because it may be giving us an allergic reaction. But we’ll talk about this a little later.

Urine as a treatment for a jellyfish sting?

“Urine aggravates the jellyfish sting, since it produces the release of the venom”

One of the most widespread myths is that you have to pour urine on the bite. And, as Dr. Samper explains, the reality is quite different. In fact, the opposite happens: Instead of relieving the sting, it produces more pain for the person who has suffered the encounter with the jellyfish. “Urine aggravates the jellyfish sting, since it produces the release of the venom found in the poisonous / stinging cells (cnidocytes) of the tentacles that are still present in the area of ​​the sting,” he explains. “The same is true for the bite of sea ​​anemones, hydrozoans or corals“, Add.

Therefore, we must banish from the collective imagination that urine is a home remedy for jellyfish stings. Because it is not and may cause more harm. And it is that the cnidocyte quills are designed to be activated in various ways, both through physical contact (mechanical stimuli) and chemical.

“When urine is applied to the bite, a chemical stimulus is produced that causes the activation of these spikes, injecting venom into the skin again and causing more pain. For that same reason it is not recommended to use fresh water (few salts) to clean the wound”. Esther Samper, doctor in regenerative medicine and communicator

Moreover, to avoid activation “neither should rub or scratch the area of ​​the bite neither with the towel nor with the sand, since these mechanical stimuli would activate the spikes of the poisonous cells “, adds the doctor.

The ideal way to treat jellyfish stings

But Dr. Samper not only advises against certain actions. In fact, it explains very well what do we need to make a cure of jellyfish stings. And the main thing is to “remove the tentacles that may have been attached” with utensils such as gloves, tweezers or, even, a credit card. Although you have to be very careful and avoid “any rubbing with the skin”; because otherwise the cnidocyte barbs would also be activated.

There is a second important step and it is cleaning the jellyfish sting with salt water, not sweet. This second type of water could also activate the tines if there were still any left unremoved.

You have to be very careful with vinegar because it does not work for all types of jellyfish; in the case of ‘Pelagia noctiluca’ it would be worse to add vinegar to the bite than the discomfort of it

Finally, in some cases, 5% vinegar can be used for 30 seconds for the bite and it would be the third step to follow. But you have to have great care with vinegar because it does not work for all types of jellyfish.

It is true, Samper points out, that “the acetic acid in vinegar has been shown to be useful in destroying or preventing the activation of the cnidocytes of many species of jellyfish.” This means that if the cells die, they cannot activate the spikes to inject more venom through the skin. “The problem is that vinegar is not a 100% effective remedy for all jellyfish stings, since the poisonous cells of certain species of Mediterranean jellyfish have been seen to release even more poison in contact with vinegar as is the case with the Pelagia noctiluca “and if you do not know which jellyfish sting, it can make the situation worse.

To relieve pain and inflammation

The pain and the inflammation that occur after jellyfish stings is completely normal. But it can relieve a little after doing the cure in various ways. For example, “applying cold compresses, lidocaine ointments, oral antihistamines, or corticosteroids.” Although it is very important that if we doubt that the jellyfish can be poisonous, we go to the emergency room as quickly as possible.

On the other hand, it is common that on occasions there are allergic reactions to bites among people who have recently been through this. The warning symptoms to go as soon as possible to the hospital or to the lifeguard booths are “dizziness, breathing difficulties, swelling of certain parts of the body …”, Samper indicates.

Now we are ready to share the sea with the jellyfish and deal with their stings if necessary. We can (and should) have be very careful with bites of bugs in summer, but jellyfish are usually among the most annoying. And the mosquitoes, but with them the battle is different.

