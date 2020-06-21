This time you will know which are the best OS of 2020, in this way you can equip your computer with the best. And it is that without an operating system, a computer cannot function, that simple.

That is why the debate for years has been which of the various operating systems are really the best. So in this article, you will find the answer to this with a registered list of the best SOs of 2020, of all the existing ones.

First things first: what is an operating system?

An operating system is the software that allows you to run crucial applications on your computing device. It also helps manage the hardware resources of a computer. Similarly, it helps support basic functions like scheduling tasks and controlling peripherals; such as keyboard, mouse, speakers, among others.

What are the best SOs of 2020 for personal use?

When it comes to using an OS at home, Windows and macOS are great options. If you’re at home, you don’t need a powerful operating system, especially for simple tasks like typing or surfing the internet. For games, the Windows operating system is well optimized than that of the Mac.

What is the fastest operating system?

When discussing the fastest operating system, there is no argument that the Linux based operating system is the lightest and fastest operating system on the market right now. You don’t need a powerful processor unlike Windows, to function at an optimal level.

Linux based operating system like Ubuntu Server, CentOS server or Fedora are great options. Especially for commercial companies where a very substantial computing power is mandatory.

Free operating system alternatives

You must understand that not everyone has enough money to pay for a high-grade operating system for their computers. However, that’s not all the bad news as there are free OS alternatives that ensure your computer continues to function. All the options that we show you below are available to download. Therefore, you can simply install it today if you want.

First of all, you have Linux; which is absolutely free and will literally run anywhere you install it. You have Chrome OS, which is available on several high-end, low-cost laptops, such as Chromebooks. FreeBSD comes with its roots connected to Linux, it is the modern version of the Berkeley Software Distribution.

Try Syllable; which is another free alternative only for home and small business users. ReactOS, which was initially released as a Windows 95 clone. This operating system has come a long way since then.

The best OS of 2020 that you can have on your computer

As we mentioned before, the following list aims to simplify your decision-making process. Therefore, you don’t need to waste time thinking about what is best for your needs.

1.- Windows is the best OS of 2020 for applications, navigation, personal use, games and others

Windows is the most popular and most used operating system on this list. From Windows 95 to Windows 10, this has been the operating software that is driving computer systems around the world. It is easy to use, it starts and resumes operations quickly. The latest versions have more built-in security to keep your data safe.

It has a robust user interface that helps facilitate navigation, with a start menu on the left side by listing options and rendering applications. The new “Task View” feature allows users to switch between multiple workspaces at once, all by displaying all open windows.

Similarly, it has two separate user interfaces, one for the mouse and the keyboard. In addition, it has the “Tablet Mode” designed for touch screens. It has a multi-factor authentication technology, for greater security such as BIN, PIN, fingerprint recognition, among others.

Automatically compresses system files to reduce their storage footprint. Windows OS is better because of how it has evolved over time. Its security system is of the latest generation, its user interface allows convenient use. Regardless of the device you are using it on. The only thing that could affect you is its price.

2.- Ubuntu is the best for open source downloads, running applications, browsers and games.

Ubuntu is a Linux based operating system that comes with everything you are looking for in an operating system. It is perfect for organizations, schools and for home use. You can free download, use and share. And that should only be worth taking a look at Ubuntu, one of the best OS of 2020.

Furthermore, it is backed by Canonical, which is a global software company and now by the major Ubuntu service providers. It is an open source OS, which allows users to freely download, use and share it. It comes with a built-in firewall and antivirus protection software, making it the most secure operating system.

You can get five years of security patches and updates, and Ubuntu is fully translated into 50 different languages. It works and is compatible with all the latest laptops, desktops and touch screen devices.

Ubuntu is a great option if you have holes in your pockets. Its open source feature is attractive enough to appeal to many users as well. But it makes up for the quality by providing a robust interface and security features that are too difficult to pass on.

3.- Best OS of 2020: Mac OS, the best for exclusive Apple applications and dynamic desktop

Mac OS has been the staple of almost all Apple devices, as you may remember. It has evolved over time to include the characteristics that define innovation first and foremost.

This is why in recent years, Mac operating systems have been completely free with the occasional free update from their developers. But if you are an Apple user, you have no other option except the macOS operating system.

The new dark mode gives your desktop interface a cool look, which is friendlier to your eyes. A dynamic desktop helps to automatically organize your desktop files by type, date, or label. It has a continuity camera, which scans or photographs a document near your iPhone and automatically appears on your Mac computer.

You can discover carefully selected applications with the Mac application store. It has a new iTunes, which allows you to search for songs with few lyrics. Prevent websites from following your Mac by making your profile more anonymous online.

This is Mac’s biggest achievement in terms of the dynamic appearance and design of its interface. It is probably one of the most attractive operating systems today. Now, Apple is allowing its users to have this operating system and all its updates free of charge. And this has greatly eased the burden on users who are already paying a lot for Apple devices.

4.- Fedora, the best OS of 2020 for the development of open source and corporate use

Fedora is another Linux-based system that gives Ubuntu’s open source features a race for money. Fedora is reliable, easy to use and a powerful operating system for any laptop and desktop computer. In addition, Fedora is the operating system for occasional users and is aimed at students, amateurs and professionals who work in corporate environments.

It has a sleek new user interface that allows developers to focus on their code, with the Gnome 3 environment. It offers a complete open source toolbox with languages, tools and utilities in one click or remote commands. It also allows you to delve into powerful virtualization tools to put virtual machines to work.

You can include your own applications in containers or implement ready-to-use applications with the OCI (Open Container Initiative) image support. Although it is also good for personal use, Fedora works best for developers in the corporate environment. You have all the tools and utilities that a developer needs to work on their projects and it’s free.

5.- Solaris, for the processing of large workloads and the management of multiple databases

Solaris is a UNIX-based operating system that was originally developed by Sun Microsystems in the mid-1990s. It was renamed Oracle Solaris in 2010, after Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems. It is known for its scalability and various features that made it possible, such as Dtrace, ZFS, and Time Slider.

It provides the world’s most advanced security features, such as process management and user rights, allowing you to secure mission-critical data. It offers indisputable performance benefits for Java-based, database and web services. Also, it offers high performance networks without any modification.

It has unlimited capacity to aid in the management of file systems and databases, and enables seamless interoperability to solve hundreds of hardware and software problems.

For these reasons, Oracle Solaris is considered one of the best free open source operating systems in the industry. It enables scalability, interoperability, data management, and security. Factors that are fundamental for companies that need high-end operating software.

6.- FreeBSD, for the compatibility of networks, internet and intranet servers

FreeBSD, as its name implies, is free open source software based on UNIX. It supports a variety of platforms and is primarily focused on features like speed and stability. The coolest part of this software is its origin. It was built at the University of California by a large development community.

It has advanced networking, compatibility and security features that are still lacking in many operating systems today. It is ideal for internet and intranet services. Plus, it can handle large loads and manage memory efficiently to maintain good responses for multiple simultaneous users.

It has an advanced integrated platform that supports high-end devices based on Intel. It is easy to install using CD-ROM, DVD or directly over the network using FTP and NPS.

FreeBSD’s biggest draw is its ability to deliver a robust operating system, given the fact that it was built by a large community of students. It is best for networks, it is compatible with multiple devices and it is very simple to install. Therefore, you must try it.

7.- The best OS of 2020: Chrome OS, the most recommended for a web application

Chrome OS is another operating software based on the Linux kernel, designed by Google. As it is derived from the free Chromium OS operating system, it uses the Google Chrome web browser as its main user interface. This operating system mainly supports web applications.

It has a built-in media player, which allows users to play MP3s, view JPEGs, and handle other media files offline. Also, you will have access to remote applications and access to a virtual desktop. Chrome OS is designed to be compatible with all Android applications and run Linux applications.

Chrome OS is a working system that works well, but there are still many promises about what it could be. For now, it is good for multimedia, Linux and Android applications. For the other features, you just have to wait and watch.

8.- CentOS, for coding, personal and commercial use

CentOS is another free open source software powered by the developer community that enables robust platform management. It is best for developers looking for an operating system to help them perform their code tasks. This does not mean that it has nothing to offer to those who simply want to use it for common purposes.

It has extensive resources for coders looking to build, test, and release their codes. It has many advanced networking, compatibility and security features that are still lacking in many operating systems today. Plus, it enables seamless interoperability by solving hundreds of hardware and software problems.

It also provides the most advanced security features available today, such as process management and user rights. This allows you to secure mission critical data. CentOS is recommended for encoders, rather than for personal and home use. CentOS makes your encoding work simpler and faster. Moreover, it is free.

9.- Debian, the best to run applications

Debian is an open source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It comes with over 59,000 packages and is pre-compiled software, included in a nice format. It is easy to install and offers an easy to use interface. It is faster and lighter than other operating systems, regardless of processor speed.

It comes with built-in security firewalls to protect valuable data and is easy to install through any means. It has advanced networking, compatibility, and security features that many powerful operating systems don’t.

Debian might not be the most versatile of the operating systems we mentioned, but its free open source feature makes it a must-try if you have little money in your pocket.

10.- Deepin, for many, the best SO of 2020

Deepin is an open source operating system based on a stable branch of Debian. It has DDE, (Deepin Desktop Environment, for its acronym in English). Built in QT. It has been praised for its beautiful aesthetics and very attractive interface.

It is a robust and easy to use OS and has advanced security features. It has a simple installation procedure. And it’s home to Deepin’s custom apps. As a font installer, file manager, screen capture, Deepin screen recorder, voice recorder, image and movie viewer, among others.

Similarly, Deepin can be termed its own “niche” operating system. It’s free and improves many deficiencies of the Debian OS. With more modifications, it will compete with major operating systems like Windows and Mac in no time.

This is the list of the best SO of 2020

An operating system is a fuel that is required to run your computer at your convenience. Therefore, there are many operating systems that make it possible. Choose the best SO of 2020 that suits your needs and your comfort. If you are looking for a personal use like games and navigation, Windows is perfect. If you have an Apple device, you have no choice but to use macOS.

For businesses, there is the option of Linux and UNIX based operating systems. So what you choose from the list above will help clear up any confusion and make the right decision.

For this reason, the best operating system must be capable of running critical computer applications. Manage the software and hardware of a device and connect to the CPU for memory and storage allocation.

