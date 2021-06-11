These are the best offers of the Samsung Days in Media Markt that you can take advantage of | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

For 6 days Media Markt reduces many of Samsung’s products such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, televisions and even household appliances.

Media Markt has just started a new week full of offers, this time it’s about Samsung’s offers in many of its electronic products such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches or household appliances.

The offers of the Samsung Days at Media Markt They come directly with applied discounts of up to 20% on many products. It may be time to buy that tablet you were looking for or upgrade your mobile with these discounts.

The Media Markt Samsung Days have expiration dates. They will only last until next Friday, June 18. So if you want to make sure you get one of their products on sale, you should hurry.

We have selected some of the best deals you can find right now at the Samsung Days of Media Markt. Remember that it has totally free shipping and the possibility of picking up the products in one of its physical stores if you have one nearby.

65 “QLED TV: Samsung QE65Q80TATXXC

Get the Samsung QE65Q80TATXXC Smart TV for 1,099 euros

Looking for the definitive Smart TV for this summer and years to come? So in Media Markt you have a discount of 200 euros on this Samsung QE65Q80TATXXC. After this strange name you have a Smart TV with 65-inch 4K QLED panel.

It is compatible with 4K content and thanks to its processor it can scale content below the closest to 4K. You can also identify each image in a video to enhance colors and brightness. It includes support for HDR 1500 and voice assistants like Alexa, Google, and Bixby.

Of the 1,299 euros that it cost now you can get it for only 1,099 euros. Shipping costs 29 euros for being a large volume product.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Galaxy Tab A7 as a gift

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128 GB + Galaxy Tab A7 for 599 euros

Right now you could upgrade from your mobile to a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and also have a new tablet in this Media Markt offer.

With the purchase of this mobile you take as a gift a 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. A perfect tablet to enjoy content such as series and movies from streaming platforms, surf the internet and even work or study with it.

Now you can take this mobile with 128 GB of storage and the tablet for 599 euros in Media Markt. Buying the tablet alone would cost you 215 euros, so it’s a good deal.

Do not miss the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that we have published in ComputerHoy.com.

Monitor and Smart TV in one: Samsung Smart Monitor M5 32 “

Get the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 32 “monitor for 229 euros

This is one of the new Samsung products that will make anyone who likes to work, study and at the same time watch TV or their favorite series on the computer happy. The smart monitor Samsung Smart Monitor M5 integrates monitor and Smart TV in one and has a size of 32 inches.

This 32-inch monitor has a Full HD resolution and 60 Hz with a response time of 8ms. It can be used for both work and play, but when you finish using it with your computer you can activate the Smart TV mode to access your favorite streaming applications.

This monitor and Smart TV in one automatically detects connected devices and shows them in a list to choose from.

Get it with a 20% discount for 229 euros at Media Markt.

Soundbar: Samsung HW-T400

Get the Samsung HW-T400 soundbar for 99.20 euros

If you already have a Smart TV and you want to see how much you are missing because the speakers are not very good, this sound bar Samsung HW-T400 It is a perfect option to listen to your favorite movies and shows as it should be.

It has 2 channels, 4 speakers, built-in subwoofer and a total power of 40 W. You can connect it to your TV with HDMI to have Dolby Digital 2.0 sound. It has a Bluetooth connection to connect it to other devices such as your mobile or tablet and thanks to NFC you can pair them instantly without getting into menus.

It has dropped to 99.20 euros on Media Markt.

Sound without wires: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s most advanced active noise canceling headphones that lets you switch between cancellation and ambient sound.

Samsung’s latest fully wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, so they’re perfect for wearing while playing sports, traveling on public transport, or walking around your noisy city.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are good headphones as we could see in the analysis that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

The noise cancellation is excellent, in addition to the autonomy since they hold up to 5 hours of continuous playback and with its charging box it adds another 20 hours.

Now they only cost 189 euros in Media Markt, a discount of 17% directly applied.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective.