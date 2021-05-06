These are the best memes that the elimination of Real Madrid from the Champions left us



‘Zizou’, protagonist of the fun.

Photo: Glyn Kirk / Getty Images

Laughter is never lacking, and less in the most watched games of the year. The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid was no exception. Memes have become a tradition, so today we present a select collection of them.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea memes

It seems that for Zidane life in the Champions League is not so simple if Cristiano Ronaldo is not in his team …

Zidane in the UCL without Ronaldo to carry him pic.twitter.com/rLceBT4h3D – Football Memes and Banter (@footy_bantter) May 5, 2021

Gareth Bale, in England, said he expressed a smile or two when he saw how Zidane stayed out of the Champions League without finishing on goal or creating danger to the rival goal … Just three days after having scored a hat trick with Tottenham.

Gareth Bale seeing Real Madrid and Zidane get knocked out of the UCL while he scored a hat trick at the weekend pic.twitter.com/gjEP6zfDOW – Football Memes and Banter (@footy_bantter) May 5, 2021

Eden Hazard was one of the protagonists. In fact, he gave us his own laugh after the game. But that does not erase that he played quite badly, like most of Real Madrid. And the fans are unforgiving.

Kanté and Azpilicueta greeting Hazard in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/6nzaCnzDUL – Smiling Tiger (@alejopeluchev) May 5, 2021

Timo Werner got rid of his bad streak with the first goal of the game. That goal put the tie even further on track and left Madrid semi knocked out. At last, Timo, at last.

Timo Werner after scoring a goal… and in the Champions League. #UCL @ChelseaFC 1 (2) @realmadrid 0 (1) https://t.co/J43B02nsim pic.twitter.com/hiA2qaOyTG – CANCHA (@reformacancha) May 5, 2021

There is no doubt that Hazard was the most prominent. Some even dare to hint that he ‘played’ for his former team. The Belgian is definitely going through a gray moment in Madrid.

Hazard with ex-Chelsea teammates after the game pic.twitter.com/MLkTHuuF5J – 🦥 (@MerinoMejorESPN) May 5, 2021

Real Madrid’s midfield is indisputable: Casemiro, Kroos and Modric. However, today only a Kanté in conditions was enough to make them look slow, and even ‘old’ …

Real Madrid’s midfield tonight pic.twitter.com/20aIUanguM – Football Memes 🍥 (@FootballMemesCo) May 5, 2021

Of paper. This is how the Real Madrid defense against Chelsea looked like. In the end the match ended 2-0, but the English could have scored three or four more goals. An atrocity.

Real Madrid’s defense against Chelsea so far pic.twitter.com/vduaTEkrfx – Football Memes 🍥 (@FootballMemesCo) May 5, 2021

Again Hazard. The former Chelsea player will have to do a lot on the field to remove the perception left by this game.

Hazard right now pic.twitter.com/zBEnJL6U6A – Daniel G. 🇬🇹 (@ pdgm0) May 5, 2021

And finally: Hazard -again- and Courtois. They left Cheslea in search of glory, but perhaps they had to wait a little longer before making the decision.