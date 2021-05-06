These are the best memes that the elimination of Real Madrid from the Champions left us

Photo: Glyn Kirk / Getty Images

Laughter is never lacking, and less in the most watched games of the year. The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid was no exception. Memes have become a tradition, so today we present a select collection of them.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea memes

It seems that for Zidane life in the Champions League is not so simple if Cristiano Ronaldo is not in his team …

Gareth Bale, in England, said he expressed a smile or two when he saw how Zidane stayed out of the Champions League without finishing on goal or creating danger to the rival goal … Just three days after having scored a hat trick with Tottenham.

Eden Hazard was one of the protagonists. In fact, he gave us his own laugh after the game. But that does not erase that he played quite badly, like most of Real Madrid. And the fans are unforgiving.

Timo Werner got rid of his bad streak with the first goal of the game. That goal put the tie even further on track and left Madrid semi knocked out. At last, Timo, at last.

There is no doubt that Hazard was the most prominent. Some even dare to hint that he ‘played’ for his former team. The Belgian is definitely going through a gray moment in Madrid.

Real Madrid’s midfield is indisputable: Casemiro, Kroos and Modric. However, today only a Kanté in conditions was enough to make them look slow, and even ‘old’ …

Of paper. This is how the Real Madrid defense against Chelsea looked like. In the end the match ended 2-0, but the English could have scored three or four more goals. An atrocity.

Again Hazard. The former Chelsea player will have to do a lot on the field to remove the perception left by this game.

And finally: Hazard -again- and Courtois. They left Cheslea in search of glory, but perhaps they had to wait a little longer before making the decision.