These are the best juices to lose weight and lose weight | Life

If you are on a diet and want to lose weight, take note of the best juices you can take to lose weight and achieve your goal.

Losing weight is not something that can be done overnight. Doing it the right way means getting into good eating habits and leading a more active life. It is only possible to lose weight when you are in a caloric deficit, which means that you have to eat fewer calories than you burn, and no miracle supplements, foods, drinks or creams.

What you can do to achieve your goal is to carefully select the foods and beverages you consume. Always try to have a good nutritional value, consume natural ingredients as much as possible and avoid ultra-processed ones with sugars and refined flours.

It is also very important to take care of what we drink. Sugary sodas, industrial juices, and other commercial beverages are often high in sugar, which can ruin your diet without you even realizing it.

If you wonder what you can drink to lose weight, take note of the best juices to lose weight. You can make them at home in a simple way with natural ingredients and a juicer or a blender.

Celery juice. Celery juice contains more than 95% water. It is rich in antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds, which is why it helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Also, having a low caloric density, it can be beneficial for weight and fat loss, according to science. Beet juice. It is a low-calorie and nutrient-rich drink. Its dietary nitrate content can increase muscle efficiency and endurance, as well as lower blood pressure. If you eat the whole beet, you will also be consuming a lot of fiber to promote intestinal regularity. Pomegranate juice. Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants and low in calories. Some studies show that it can prevent blood sugar spikes and drops, which helps reduce hunger pangs.

Green leafy vegetable juice. Juices made from smoothies of green leafy vegetables like spinach, cabbage or kale are low in sugar and calories, high in anti-inflammatory antioxidants and high in fiber. They will help you feel more satiated and lose weight. Watermelon juice. Watermelon is low in calories, high in water content, and a source of potassium, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C. It will help you feel full. Carrot juice. Carrot juice provides you with a large amount of vitamin A and other healthy carotenoids that can be beneficial for weight loss.