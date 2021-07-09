These are the best fruits to lose weight and lose weight | Life

Do you want to lose weight? If the answer is yes, take note of these fruits that should not be missing from your diet if you want to lose weight. They are low in calories and provide you with fiber and a large amount of nutrients to lose weight in a healthy way.

If you are in the process of losing weight, you should already know that there are no magic formulas to lose weight. It requires eating well and leading an active lifestyle that allows you to be in a caloric deficit, that is, you eat fewer calories than you burn.

It is important to be clear that there is no food, drink, supplement or cream that will allow you to achieve your goal without fulfilling the previous premises, So don’t be fooled by false promises.

However, if you are following a diet to lose weight and do sports regularly, carefully choosing the foods and drinks you drink will help you reach your goal.

Fruit is a natural food that provides you with a large amount of fiber and nutrients, and is generally low in calories. Thanks to this, Not only can it help you lose weight, but it also offers other health benefits.

However, not all fruits have the same nutritional contribution and there are some more recommended than others to achieve your goal.

Take note of the best fruits to lose weight:

Grapefruit. Grapefruit provides very few calories and is a source of vitamins A and C. It has a low glycemic index, which means that it releases sugar into the bloodstream slowly. A recent study reveals that taking this fruit helps reduce body fat. Apple. It is low in calories, rich in fiber and very satisfying. Because it makes you feel full, it helps you cut down on other foods to lose weight. Berries. Berries, like blueberries or strawberries, are high in nutritional value and low in calories. They are a source of important vitamins, such as vitamins C and K, and they also help control cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation. Stone fruits. Peaches, nectarines, plums, and other stone fruits are also low in calories and a great source of vitamins C and A. Fruit of the passion. It stands out for its high content of dietary fiber, vitamin C and A, iron and potassium. Helps reduce high blood pressure and insulin sensitivity. In addition, it promotes appetite control and therefore helps you lose weight.

Kiwi. Kiwi has great nutritional value. It is a source of vitamins C and E, folic acid, and fiber. It has a low glycemic index low in calories. Even eating the skin is healthy. Melon. It is very low in calories, has a high water content and is very satisfying. It is one of the quintessential summer fruits that helps you stay hydrated and quell hunger, thus promoting weight loss. Orange. They are loaded with vitamin C and fiber, allowing you to feel full and control your appetite. Banana. Although it is a fruit with high sugar content compared to other fruits, it also has fiber and many nutrients, such as potassium, magnesium, manganese, antioxidants and vitamins A, B6 and C. Feel free to include it in your diet to lose weight in a healthy way. Avocado. The same thing happens with avocado as with banana: people who are on a diet try to avoid it because of its high fat content. However, it contains healthy fats necessary for the body and studies reveal that consuming it in moderation promotes weight loss.