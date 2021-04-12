These are the best electric scooters you can buy in 2021

The electric scooters They have become one of the best means of transport in certain locations thanks to their agility, lightness and versatility, as well as being significantly cheaper than other conventional means of transport.

With the passage of time, scooters have gone from being a novelty to being a standard for travel, and brands have also been launching new models with improvements to what were initially almost prototypes. So much so that they have had to launch a regulation to establish How does a legal electric scooter have to be to circulate in Spain?.

Today we have models of all types, from some with basic functions, to others that stand out for their autonomy, or even for their ability to circulate on off-road terrain. Of course, here we meet cheap electric scooters and with others something more expensive and with more possibilities.

Be that as it may, if you are thinking of buying a new scooter, here is a compilation of the best electric scooters available on the market.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S, the classic option

The Xiaomi scooter It was one of the great precursors of a market that would continue to grow by leaps and bounds. It has been imitated by hundreds of brands. And it is how good it was, that Xiaomi made only a few small improvements and relaunched it as the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S, which is currently on sale, and which is one of the best options if you want a scooter with a great quality / price balance.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S is one of the most balanced and best quality electric scooters that we can buy right now. An improved version of the star scooter.

His speed is around 20-25 km /h depending on the weight of the user, and the autonomy is about 25 km. One of the novelties that this S1 version has is with a screen on the handlebar that tells us the speed, the acceleration, the battery level left, and some other indicators. Its price of 335 euros on Amazon makes it an ideal option for those looking for a safe purchase.

What makes it different?

The electric scooter par excellence. Very sold, with a very large user community. Ideal quality / price ratio.

Cecotec Bongo Serie A, an improved scooter

Although initially many brands tended to imitate the Xiaomi scooter, there have been some that have made improvements and have even launched a product that offered interesting advances that solved some basic problems. The Cecotec Bongo Serie A is one of those cases. In addition to having a 700W power With which we can climb hills and reach 25 km / h, it includes other very remarkable characteristics.

It is a very complete electric scooter, with the standard features of balanced models, but adding puncture-proof tubeless wheels and an interchangeable battery that puts it one step ahead of the competition.

It has anti-puncture tubeless wheels, much stronger than inner tube wheels. But one of the most differential characteristics is that the battery is interchangeable, so we can go from 0% to 100% in an instant if we have more than one battery. It costs 329 euros in the official Cecotec online store, which makes it a star purchase.

What makes it different?

Interchangeable battery for unlimited autonomy. Anti-puncture tubeless wheels as standard. Suitable for climbing slopes.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, a step forward

Following the success of Xiaomi’s scooter, the company decided to launch a version of a higher level, renewed not so long ago in the form of Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2. The great improvement comes in autonomy, being able to reach a travel of about 45 km with each battery charge, ideal for those who travel all day with it.

The Xiaomi Mi Scooter Pro 2 is one of the most complete and balanced electric scooters on the market. A great means of urban displacement.

Of course you also have more power, which contributes to being able to climb steeper slopes and to have improved acceleration. With a firmware modification you will lose the warranty, you will reach speeds higher than those allowed for this type of scooters, but you will get more acceleration at the cost of higher battery consumption. Its price is higher, but it has been going down over time and right now you can buy it on Amazon for about 420 euros. Because of the price difference, it may be more interesting than the 1S.

What makes it different?

The most popular, but improved. An immense user base to solve doubts and problems. More power and more battery. Increasingly affordable price to be the Pro version.

SmartGyro Xtreme SpeedWay V2.0, a vitaminized electric scooter

We already said that electric scooters had evolved and we had seen some models that have add-ons that practically bring them very close to a motorcycle. This is the case with this SmartGyro model. It doesn’t have one disc brake, but two. It does not have 8.5-inch wheels, but 10 inches. It is not rigid, but has double suspension.

The SmartGyro Extreme SpeedWay V2.0 improves on standard electric scooters in every way. More powerful, with better shock absorbers and wheels, with double disc brakes, and with more battery.

But that is not all. It has a 800 W power with three gears. His battery is 13,000 mAh, and even has four indicators. Its maximum speed is limited to 25 km / h by law, although it is capable of reaching 45 km / h. And the autonomy is 45 km. Does it differ in anything from a motorcycle? It is cheaper, and costs 549 euros.

What makes it different?

More powerful and with more battery. Includes turn signals and shock absorbers. Its wheels are larger, and they have two disc brakes. It is somewhat more expensive, but its price remains content. The maximum speed is limited, but it reaches 45 km / h.

Cecotec Bongo Z Series, the off-road scooter

If you want a scooter that does not find obstacles that block it, the Cecotec Bongo Z Series is the model you need. There will be no slope or terrain that can resist you thanks to the maximum power that is capable of reaching 1100 W. Its characteristics are more sporty, and we find an engine located in the rear section, and a rear-wheel drive so that the scooter gives us a better grip and an ideal weight balance.

The Cecotec Bongo Z Series is a vitaminized electric scooter with wider wheels, more power, and more autonomy capable of competing with any means of urban transport.

The wheels go up to 12 inches, with knobby tires so that we have more traction on non-flat terrain. And of course a set of two disc brakes, front and rear. As well as an XL bamboo wood table (one of the most resistant that exists). Its price is 729 euros, but it is a scooter with which there will be nothing that can stop you.

What makes it different?

100% Off-road. Double disc brake, with rear wheel drive. Extra large 12-inch knobby wheels. High power: 1100 W. Somewhat more expensive than its rivals.

