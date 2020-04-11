With millions of people on their faces without being able to get out coronavirus (Covid-19)It is a good time to carry out certain tasks that previously could not or were not given time. Besides,to teleworkmany are choosing to play sports or play video games. However, the video platforms on demand are the ones that have seen how their active users have increased in recent days, since one of the most entertaining ways to spend time is to see those series that one has pending or those premieres that they wanted so badly.

If we recently offered you the best series and movies based on video games available on NetflixToday we do not leave this platform either and we will tell you what, in our opinion – since there are a large number of these – best Netflix documentary series you should not miss, among which are recently released works and others that have been on the platform for a while. Are you going to miss them?

Tiger king

One of the documentary miniseries recently released on Netflix and that is based on real events. A story that tells how Joe Exotic, a polygamous country singer and gun lover who He runs a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, surrounded by the eccentric characters of the underworld of the big cat breeding, is accused of hiring a hitman. A twisted and bizarre story that makes one thing very clear: the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Duration: 45 minutes

Wild Wild Country

A documentary series that premiered in 2018 that tells the story of the controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho), his personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela and his community of followers in Rajneeshpuram located in Wasco County, Oregon (United States). “When a controversial sect leader build a utopian city in the Oregon desert, the conflicts with the locals will cross the state borders ”, reads his synopsis.

Year: 2018

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Duration: 70 minutes

The Alcàsser case

A documentary series based on real events. In 1992 three teenagers disappeared in Alcàsser, and 25 years later there are still unresolved questions. An updated review of the evidence and new interviews shed light on the murders of three young men from Alcàsser and the shock that it meant for Spain.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 5

Duration: 66 minutes

Chef’s Table

One of the documentary series more critically acclaimed and that began its broadcast in 2015. Chef’s Table travels the world to meet kitchen stars who reinvent haute cuisine with innovative dishes and irresistible desserts. An ideal series for this quarantine, in which many people have dared to start cooking and experiment with new dishes at home.

Year: 2015

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 30

Duration: 60 minutes

Cats, or touch them: An Internet killer

One of the Netflis documentary series that we liked the most. In it, the true story is told where brutal videos of a twisted criminal lead a group of Internet researchers on a risky search that takes them into a sinister underworld. It all started with the publication of a video on the Internet in which a mysterious man kills two kittens, and then continued with another series of creepy videos until he commits murder. Without a doubt, a series that you should not miss.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Duration: 66 minutes

The mind of a murderer: Aaron Hernandez

A series based on real events that tells how Aaron Hernánez went from being an NFL star to becoming a convicted murderer. A series that tries to analyze his mind, what caused the murder of the athlete and his tragic death. If you are a sports lover, you cannot miss the opportunity to learn more about the history of Hernández, who was on his way to becoming a superstar in the National Football League.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Duration: 66 minutes

