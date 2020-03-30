These are offers available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

For the past few weeks we have followed the best deals on Microsoft products. The North American firm not only has Windows and Office in its catalog, but also offers us a wide variety of devices that can be very interesting.

Again, we bring you a selection with some of the best Microsoft products, which are also on sale this week. From Xbox packs to one of the latest Surface devices, going through, of course, one of the most popular versions of Office 365.

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse

Microsoft mouse features one of the most original designs we have seen. It is flexible, you can fit it in your hand, even lay it completely flat. In addition, enjoy a system called BlueTrack Technology, which combines optical technology with the precision of laser technology. Now you can buy it with a 21% discount.

Surface pro 7

The Microsoft convertible has a 12.3-inch touchscreen and QHD + resolution. It is a powerful device, you will have the choice between Intel’s i3, i5 and i7 processors. It also has three versions of RAM, 4 GB, 8 GB and 16 GB, and a 5700 mAh battery.

Xbox One S (1TB)

Thanks to the Microsoft console you can enjoy 4K and HDR content. In addition, it has a Dolby Atmos sound system, which promises an immersive experience. If you prefer, you will also find some All-Digital versions of the Xbox One S, with which you can say goodbye to games in physical format.

Xbox One X (1TB) + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen

You can take this Xbox pack with a discount of 150 euros. Arrives with Xbox One X in its 1TB version, which has a 12 GB graphic memory and 6 teraflops of power. It is accompanied by the latest release of one of the most popular sagas, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen, in which you will take part in the fight to save the Jedi.

Office 365 Personal

For 69 euros you can have a whole year of Office, which means a saving of 17%. Valid for one person, you can use it on PC, Mac, tablets and smartphones, both Android and iOS. You will have the possibility to enjoy the premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Outlook, Publisher and Access. In addition, you will have 1TB of storage in OneDrive, with an advanced security system.

Our recommendation

It is a good time to buy one of the Xbox packs. You can take the latest model of the Microsoft console with 1 TB of storage and the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen as a gift, along with a discount of 150 euros. In these days when we must stay at home, the Xbox can be our best companion, and I think it is very worth it if we take advantage of the discount.

