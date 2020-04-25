These are offers available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Xiaomi and realme are firms with quite a few things in common. Both are characterized by offering good specs at a tight price, also for having a catalog that seems to grow every week. Today we have decided to delve into your best products to bring you a few offers.

In this selection you will find various Xiaomi and realme devices, all at a discount. From smartphones like Xiaomi Mi 9T and the realme 6, even some of the most curious Xiaomi articles, such as its My Air Purifier Pro.

Terminals like him Xiaomi Mi 9T and the Redmi Note 8T, which we analyzed a few months ago, are still a good purchase if we find them at a price like this. We are talking about very different devices, but solvent and with quite balanced sections. There is nothing wrong.

They also passed through our hands the realme 5 and realme 5 promost recently the realme 6. The Chinese firm has managed to gain a foothold in a crowded mid-range, with very interesting smartphones.

If I could only keep one of the terminals of this selection, I would have it quite clear. As we pointed out in his analysis, the realme 6 It is one of the best smartphones that you can buy below 250 euros. It has a screen 6.5-inch IPS and Full HD + resolution, but the really differential thing is its 90 Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the Helium G90T manufactured by MediaTek gives it a very good power, you can squeeze it to the fullest with demanding games. You’ll find it in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB versions of LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

We should also highlight your photographic section, with a 64 megapixel main camera which gave us some amazing results, at the level of more expensive devices. They are accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle and a macro sensor with which you can capture in detail the smallest objects.

Data sheet

Specifications realme 6

Dimensions162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

191 grams

Screen 6.5 inch IPS, Full HD + and 90 Hz

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T

RAM4 / 6/8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system: Real UI based on ColorOS 7 (Android 10)

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: Samsung GW1 64 MP 26 mm, 78.6 °, f / 1.8, 6P lens + 8 MP 119 ° f / 2.3 5P lens + 2 MP macro + 2 MP B&W

Frontal: 16 MP f / 2.0 with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.300 mAh, 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port

Starting price169 euros

