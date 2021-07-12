These are the best cordless phones you can have at home | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although mobile phones have gradually displaced the landline, they still resist in practically all homes. If you are looking for a quality wireless one, these are some of the best.

It is possible that you are one of those people who have decided that they do not need to have a landline phone and that a mobile phone is enough, although for certain things it is still better to have an old-fashioned phone, even with modern functions.

Since in practically all contracts that include internet include a fixed line, perhaps it is a good idea to have a telephone handy to be able to use it, to make or receive calls, and it is that calling certain numbers from the landline is still cheaper than from the mobile.

If you want to buy a new phone, wireless phones are the best option for their versatility and the functions they offer., as some have come a long way in terms of features and already include call recording or a list of blocked numbers.

These are some of the best you can buy on Amazon Spain, almost all at an affordable price for what they offer. Here we also tell you what are the most important characteristics when choosing one.

SPC Art: the simplest low cost option

This model does not have features such as call blocking, but it does have a blue screen that is perfectly visible in any circumstance and a design that fits in practically any type of home.

It is also one of the cheapest wireless phones from Amazon, and it costs only 19.99 euros.

SPC is a brand that has a lot of experience in the sector, and that can be seen in the 4.5 stars of the average rating of this device, which accumulates more than 700 reviews.

If you want a simple and easy-to-handle model, this SPC Art is a good option.

Motorola C1001: the most colorful

This brand is an old acquaintance of all, one of the longest-lived in the fixed and mobile telephony sector, a guarantee of quality.

Your Motorola C1001 is available in various versions and colors, all of which are quite inexpensive. The black model costs only 20 euros.

Offers a phonebook with up to 50 contacts, hands-free mode and headphone jack, in case you prefer to connect headphones to have a long conversation.

Panasonic KX-TGK210: ultra-slim and call blocking

This Panasonic cordless phone represents an important qualitative leap, especially because of the call blocking option, which allows you to directly blacklist a specific number.

In this way you will get rid of phone harassment and spam calls. Not only that, but it also has a very attractive white design.

Its price, yes, is higher than that of previous models. It goes to 38 euros, also with free shipping.

Philips D2551B / 01: battery for a while

If you are one of those who tend to leave the mobile or the remote lying anywhere, surely you will do the same with your cordless phone, and that is a problem because its battery is usually not of much capacity.

If you have no choice, a good option is this Philips phone, which does stand out for its autonomy, of 16 hours in total.

It also offers a fairly clear sound in calls and in hands-free mode, and for about 40 euros.

Gigaset S850: great calendar and Bluetooth connection

Lastly, the one that is probably the best in general terms, at least within the prices that can be considered as affordable.

Is he Gigaset S850 and stands out for offering up to 500 contacts in its phonebook, in addition to Bluetooth connection and by cable with PC, so that you will be able to transfer contacts easily without having to introduce them one by one in its memory.

It costs 78 euros and has other functions as well, such as blocking anonymous calls.

