It is not necessary to sell a kidney to buy a mobile with good cameras. We bring you some of the best.

The level of the mid-range Android has risen a lot in recent years. It is not difficult to find well-designed devices with powerful processors and balanced features. However, a outstanding photographic section it’s still more difficult to get. We know that there are many high-end with good cameras, but, How about the cheapest?

Not too long ago we had the opportunity to analyze the realme 6, a smartphone that around 200 euros and surprised us with its 4 rear cameras. The Chinese device may be the best buy right now if you want to enjoy photography, and I’m here to tell you why. These are all its characteristics and benefits.

A solvent set of specifications

This realme 6 arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen with Full HD + resolution. We are talking about a good panel, with bright colors and very good viewing angles. However, they are the 90Hz refresh rate the ones that make the difference compared to many of its competitors. They give it really nice fluidity and speed, once the tests you can’t go back.

Inside we find the Helium G90T from MediaTek, an ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 eight-core chip that showed great performance during your analysis. We put it to the test with fairly demanding games, like Call of Duty: Mobile, and it came out very well. In addition, you will have the possibility to choose between 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB of storage.

Its autonomy was another of the characteristics that we highlight in the analysis. The realme 6 has a 4,300 mAh battery that will last until the end of the day without problems. However, the best thing is its powerful 30W fast charge. In a single hour you can fully charge it. The Chinese device also has a headphone jack, USB-C and a fingerprint reader on its side. However, if you have entered by reading the title of this article, what interests you most are the cameras.

Data sheet

Specifications realme 6

Dimensions162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

191 grams

Screen 6.5 inch IPS, Full HD + and 90 Hz

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T

RAM4 / 6/8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system: Real UI based on ColorOS 7 (Android 10)

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: Samsung GW1 64 MP 26 mm, 78.6 °, f / 1.8, 6P lens + 8 MP 119 ° f / 2.3 5P lens + 2 MP macro + 2 MP B&W

Frontal: 16 MP f / 2.0 with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.300 mAh, 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port

Starting price169 euros

So are the cameras of realme 6

The back of the realme mobile has 4 sensors arranged vertically. As main, a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 aperture. It is able to see at an angle of 78.6º. It is accompanied by an ultra-wide 8-megapixel camera, a macro sensor and a camera for portrait mode. The latter with 2 megapixels of resolution.

In the hole of its screen, because we have not said it but it has a small hole in the upper left corner of its front, a 16 megapixel camera. In addition, it acts as a biometric system so you can unlock the device with your face. As we pointed out in the review, it is very fast.

How does Realme 6 take pictures? As our colleague Christian pointed out, « the realme 6 is capable of capturing excellent quality images taking into account the range to which it belongs ». During the day you will meet very detailed shots and vivid colors. When the sun goes down you can use its « Night Mode » to collect some more light and capture good photos.

As you have seen, for just 200 euros we have a fluid device, with a solvent processor, good autonomy and a set of cameras that stand out from the competition. Are you looking for a mid-range with a good camera? I don’t think you have to go around more.

An alternative: Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

If you are not convinced by the realme mobile, we present you an alternative from the firm that is probably its biggest rival, Xiaomi. The little brother of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which we analyzed some time ago, arrives with a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. Aesthetically it stands out for its curved edges, also for a very elegant glass back in which the camera module hardly stands out.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a processor that will not give you problems and that you can squeeze with demanding games. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM and a big battery of 5,260 mAh. In fact, autonomy is one of their main virtues, they maintain the capacity of their older brother giving great results.

Xiaomi has added 4 cameras on the back of this Mi Note 10 Lite: a 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a macro 2 megapixel. On the notch of its front, a 16 megapixel camera. It is a set of sensors that we have become accustomed to in the mid-range, and which translates in this case into remarkable photographs.

Screen: 6.47-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 398 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 8 + 2 + 5 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,260 mAh

If you are still undecided, check out our other buying guides to get it right with your new device. The prices shown in this article are valid at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

